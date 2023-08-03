Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column paused while allegations investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column paused while allegations investigated

By Press Association
Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column has been paused while the publication investigates into allegations made against him. (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column has been paused while the publication investigates into allegations made against him. (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

Dan Wootton’s MailOnline column has been paused while the publication investigates allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.

The GB News presenter has written a regular column for the online outlet since 2021, with his last article published on June 29.

Last month, the TV presenter and columnist used his self-titled GB News programme to admit he had made “errors of judgment” in the past but branded the “criminal allegations” as “simply untrue”.

Following the claims, the publishers of MailOnline and his previous employers at The Sun newspaper said they were looking into allegations made against the New Zealand-born star.

A spokesperson for DMG Media, which publishes MailOnline, told the PA news agency: “We are continuing to consider a series of allegations which Dan Wootton – who has written columns for MailOnline since 2021 as one of several outside freelance contributors – has strenuously denied.

“The allegations are obviously serious but also complex and historic and there is an independent investigation under way at the media group which employed him during the relevant period.

“In the meantime, his freelance column with MailOnline has been paused.”

Last month, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage wrote to The Sun requesting details of the newspaper’s investigation into Wootton.

The Sun’s editor Victoria Newton issued a letter in response which said: “We take these allegations seriously but we are in no position to comment further and indeed we make no commitment to make any further comment depending on the outcome of our investigation.”

The Sun on Sunday new editor
The Sun editor Victoria Newton (The Sun on Sunday/PA)

During his time at The Sun, Wootton was best known for breaking stories including Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties.

In January 2021, he announced he would be leaving his job as executive editor at the tabloid, where he had previously edited The Sun’s Bizarre column.

Wootton also hosts his own show on GB News, titled Dan Wootton Tonight, which explores daily news stories and hosts interviews.

He was showbiz editor at the now-defunct News of the World and previously appeared on ITV’s Lorraine as the showbiz correspondent.