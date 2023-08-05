Krishnan Guru-Murthy becomes fourth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Krishnan Guru-Murthy becomes fourth celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2023

By Press Association
Krishnan Guru-Murthy outside Wogan House in London, after he was announced by Claudia Winkleman as the fourth confirmed celebrity(Yui Mok/PA)
Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been announced as the fourth celebrity to join the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The journalist is a main presenter on Channel 4 News and has fronted worldwide events including the Omagh bombing of 1998, 9/11 and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

News that Guru-Murthy, 53, will star in the 21st series of the BBC One show was announced by Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been announced as the fourth celebrity to join the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line-up (PA/BBC Handout)

Guru-Murthy said he chose to do the show “for the fun. I love my job. It’s very, very privileged, I go to amazing places. I talk to amazing people, but it’s incredibly serious”.

He added: “It’s quite stressful. It can be quite difficult and sort of the idea of being able to have pure intravenous joy, because I’m going to be doing the news at the same time, is just irresistible.”

He said: “I told my wife first obviously and I sort of said ‘what do you think? Do you think I should do it?’ and she was like ‘yes definitely do it’, which is funny because we’ve talked about it in the past and we were all like ‘no never’, but something changed this year.

“I think we all just kind of thought, now’s the time. Just do it.

“And I have an 18-year-old daughter who thought it was a brilliant idea and I have a 16-year-old son, who I’m really, really sorry I just have to apologise to him, but yeah he’s appalled.”

Krishnan Guru-Murthy outside Wogan House in London, after he was announced by Claudia Winkleman as the fourth confirmed celebrity to appear on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (PA Wire/Yui Mok)

Guru-Murthy’s TV career began at the age of 18 when he presented youth TV for the BBC.

The journalist fronts the Channel 4 News podcast Ways To Change The World and has interviewed celebrities that include musician Nick Cave and record producer Rick Rubin.

He has also reported for the foreign affairs series Unreported World, about the lives of people who live in some of the fastest-changing areas of the planet.

The 21st series of Strictly Come Dancing will be judged by Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

On Friday, broadcaster Angela Rippon, actress Amanda Abbington and Bad Education star Layton Williams were the first celebrities to be announced for the new series, on BBC One’s The One Show.

In 2022, the competition was won by British wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and professional Strictly dancer Jowita Przystal.