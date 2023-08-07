BBC presenter Nick Owen announces prostate cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC presenter Nick Owen announces prostate cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
TV presenter Nick Owen has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer (Nick Potts/PA)
TV presenter Nick Owen has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer (Nick Potts/PA)

TV presenter Nick Owen has revealed that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The broadcaster spoke on Monday about the impact of the condition on his life following his recent absence from BBC One news programme Midlands Today.

The 75-year-old told Midlands Today: “I went to a specialist, he wasn’t too worried because my figures weren’t that high.

“But he decided I ought to have a scan, and then the scan said there’s something dodgy going on, and then he sent me for a biopsy, which he did.

HEALTH Diamond / filer
Nick Owen with former Good Morning co-presenter Anne Diamond, who revealed in June that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer (David Jones/PA)

“And the results of that were the killer – on April the 13th, a date (which) will forever be imprinted on my mind.

“He told us that it was extensive, really, and aggressive, and I had prostate cancer full-on, and something needed to be done pretty fast.

“And that was probably the worst day of my life, or certainly one of them.

“It was a very grim moment… driving home after that sort of news and ringing people, texting people, my phone went crazy for hours on end.

“And it was a very, very difficult time for me, and indeed for my wife Vicki, who was by my side all the time through this, you know.

“It was grim.”

Owen also revealed that he has undergone surgery and plans to go back to work in the autumn for the BBC.

He said: “It has been a very tricky time and it all came out of the blue… I was told that it was pretty serious and (I) had to do something about it soon.

“So, almost immediately, I came off work and had an operation and hopefully (I’m) through it now, here I am.”

Owen married Vicki Beevers in July 2020, having previously been married to Jill Lavery, with whom he has four children.

The former chairman of Luton Town Football Club is also known for his broadcasting collaboration with journalist Anne Diamond – along with their stint on TV-am, they had their own current affairs morning programme on the BBC in the 1990s, Good Morning With Anne And Nick.

Diamond, now a GB News presenter, announced in June that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

A BBC spokesman said: “Nick has been one of the faces of Midlands Today for more than 25 years. Our viewers and his colleagues have missed him dearly in recent weeks.

“We can’t wait to welcome him back to the studio as soon as he’s ready. We all wish him a speedy recovery.”

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK – one in eight men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives and more than 52,000 new cases are diagnosed every year.

According to the NHS, it mainly affects men over 50 and the risk increases with age. It is more common in black men or men with with a family history of prostate cancer.