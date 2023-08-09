This Morning staff ‘faced further bullying’ after reporting toxicity concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

This Morning staff ‘faced further bullying’ after reporting toxicity concerns

By Press Association
Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)
Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV (Richard Kendal/RTS/PA)

Employees on ITV’s This Morning show have told Parliament they faced “further bullying and discrimination” after raising concerns of toxicity and harassment with the broadcaster.

In June, ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall faced questions from MPs about former host Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show amid allegations that the programme was fostering a bullying culture that had been described as toxic.

In correspondence published on Wednesday, Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, told Dame Carolyn that a group of This Morning employees past and present had since raised similar claims to Parliament.

Dame Caroline Dinenage
Dame Caroline Dinenage (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the letter dated July 24, Dame Caroline wrote: “In the month that has passed since your appearance before the committee, we have been contacted by a large number of individuals who have identified themselves as currently working or previously having worked on This Morning or as part of the wider ITV Daytime team.

“These individuals speak with great pride about working at ITV and are hugely positive about many of their colleagues.

“However, they also raise claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment.

“Some of those individuals who have contacted us have described how their decision to raise concerns within ITV has led to further bullying and discrimination, and in some cases having to leave the organisation with a settlement agreement.”

Dame Caroline said it is “easy to understand” why the individuals left ITV and “do not wish to relive their traumatic experiences”, as well as believing ITV will not take them seriously.

In a response, Dame Carolyn asked the parliamentary committee to “encourage individuals to contact ITV via our reporting line SafeCall” through which reports can be made confidentially or anonymously.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield admitted to an ‘unwise but not illegal’ affair with a younger male colleague (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alternatively individuals can contact Jane Mulcahy KC who is leading an external review of the facts after Schofield’s exit, which is expected to be completed in September, Dame Carolyn said.

She continued: “As we made clear to you and the committee, we are absolutely committed to enabling people to raise any issues or complaints they may have about working at ITV.

“We always take these seriously and will investigate and take whatever action is appropriate. However, we are unable to do so if we cannot engage with those people.”

In the correspondence, MPs accused ITV managing director Kevin Lygo of being “inconsistent” in his explanation about who decided 61-year-old Schofield should leave This Morning, after he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague on the show.

In evidence to MPs in June, Mr Lygo suggested Schofield wanted to step down, but a statement on May 20 from the presenter said: “I understand ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on.”

In her response, Dame Carolyn insisted there was “no inconsistency”, writing: “As made clear, Mr Schofield expressed a desire to leave This Morning but Kevin Lygo was the ultimate arbiter of such issues – following discussions with everyone involved.”

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee
Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of ITV, giving evidence to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in June (House of Commons/PA)

Lastly, Dame Caroline also referenced Dame Carolyn’s “contradictory” evidence to MPs in June which suggested This Morning had been the subject of two complaints in five years.

The chairwoman wrote: “We have been contacted by current and former employees who are personally aware of multiple cases, and so appear to contradict your evidence that there have been only two complaints.

“It would, therefore, be helpful for us to understand the way in which complaints, as counted in your figures, are required to be made, and whether this excludes complaints or concerns being raised in other ways, such as with line managers.”

Dame Caroline said the committee is concerned “repeatedly relying” on the two-complaint statistic rather than acknowledging other evidence – particularly given the reluctance of individuals to come forward – “risks ITV being unwilling or unable to examine whether there are cultural issues within This Morning, ITV Daytime and the wider organisation that are not being dealt with”.