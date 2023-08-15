Dan Walker: Don’t criticise Helen Skelton for prioritising children over radio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dan Walker: Don’t criticise Helen Skelton for prioritising children over radio

By Press Association
Dan Walker said he hopes Helen Skelton is not “getting any flak” over her decision to depart BBC Radio 5 Live in a bid to spend more time with her children.

TV and radio presenter Skelton, 40, broadcast her final show on Sunday morning after taking over the slot from former Love Island host Laura Whitmore.

During the last show, her fellow 5 Live presenter Steve Crossman admitted he was emotional that she was leaving “for now”, to which Skelton replied: “I know, I don’t want to but an eight-year-old will be happy about it.”

5 News presenter Walker, who co-hosts a new four-part travel series with Skelton which airs on Tuesday at 9pm titled Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure, has since described the Countryfile and Blue Peter star as a “great mum” following her departure from 5 Live.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine show on Tuesday, he told Matt Allwright: “She is an incredibly dedicated mum to her three children and she would say if she were here this morning – she’s not, she is with her kids this morning – she would say that parents are making compromises all the time.

“Of her three children, two of them play football on a Sunday morning and she’s made the decision that practically, she would much rather watch them play football and encourage them to do that than be on the radio at that time.

“And I think that is a decision that parents are making all the time.

“And anyone who ever spends any time with Helen or watches her on her programmes, all she does is speak about her kids.”

Walker said the pair had been “friends for well over a decade” and have holidayed together in the Pennines along with their families.

The 46-year-old added: “I hope she is not getting any flak for it because she’s just great, she is lovely to spend time with, lovely to work with.”

Skelton co-parents her three children – eight-year-old son Ernie, six-year-old Louis and daughter Elsie Kate – with her former husband and rugby player Richie Myler after they announced last year that they were “no longer a couple”.

Skelton also competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year and finished as a runner-up with professional partner Gorka Marquez.

The presenter previously said that she had “found her confidence on the dancefloor” while competing on the show.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Helen is an excellent broadcaster who has done a fantastic job hosting Sunday mornings.

“We respect her decision and look forward to working together with her in the future across 5 Live programming.

“As for what’s next for the Sunday mornings, we will update our listeners with some exciting news in due course.”