Coleen Rooney details â€˜horrible experienceâ€™ of Wagatha Christie libel case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Coleen Rooney details â€˜horrible experienceâ€™ of Wagatha Christie libel case

By Press Association
Coleen Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)
Coleen Rooney (Yui Mok/PA)

Coleen Rooney has said “the relief was everything” when she won her legal battle against Rebekah Vardy in a High Court libel case dubbed “Wagatha Christie”.

The 37-year-old has spoken for the first time about the case which gripped the nation last summer and centred on a social media post Rooney made which a High Court judge found was “substantially true”.

In the post, which went viral in October 2019, Rooney said she had carried out a months-long “sting operation” and accused Vardy, 41, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Rooney, wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” – in reference to the popular mystery writer – for her sleuthing campaign against the wife of Leicester City and England player Jamie Vardy.

“What I said in that post, I still stick by today,” Rooney told British Vogue for its special September issue digital cover.

She added: “I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me… And it’s my story to tell.”

Rooney had claimed Vardy’s social media account was the source of three stories in The Sun newspaper featuring fake details she had posted on her private Instagram profile – including that she had travelled to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, that she was planning to return to TV, and about a basement flood at her home.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said she was not expecting the “extreme” reaction to her post and said her “stomach turned” when she realised she could go to court.

“You see social media people calling people out in such nasty ways and I was thinking I wasn’t that nasty,” she said.

“I’ve never been in a legal case before so for me it was scary.

“What a horrible experience. The thing I was dreading the most was actually going to court.”

Rooney also detailed the courtroom experience with Vardy, which was later turned into both a stage play and a two-part Channel 4 drama.

“It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together,” Rooney said.

“It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy.

“Obviously she was going through it.

“I just thought, ‘why have you put yourself in this position?’ It was not nice to watch.”

Vardy was ordered by Mrs Justice Steyn to pay 90% of Rooney’s legal costs after losing the libel claim.

Rooney said on hearing the judgment “the relief was everything”.

She added: “You can’t go wrong if you’re telling the truth.”