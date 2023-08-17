Millions tune in on working day to watch England advance to first World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millions tune in on working day to watch England advance to first World Cup final

By Press Association
An average of 4.6 million tuned in to watch England beat Australia on Wednesday (Victoria Jones/PA)
An average of 4.6 million people tuned in on a working day to watch the Lionesses progress to their first ever World Cup final.

Despite the time zone difference between the UK and Australia forcing an 11am BST kick-off time, the BBC said a  peak audience of 7.3 million tuned in to watch England beat the host nation 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Lionesses’ victory became the most-watched game of the tournament and many more are expected to cheer on the team against Spain on Sunday.

Australia v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stadium Australia
England beat Australia 3-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England the win over the Matildas in Sydney – with thousands of fans taking time off work to watch the match.

Royals, celebrities and former players all sent congratulatory messages to the Lionesses after the game.

The average audience of 4.6 million was for BBC One’s entire coverage of the semi-final, which ran for 3.5 hours during the morning and afternoon.

The broadcaster said the game was streamed over 3.8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, as well as 2.7 million further streams of highlights and clips from the game being viewed on its digital platforms.

A peak audience of 11.7 million watched the Lionesses’ previous World Cup semi-final in 2019 – a game which ended in a 2-1 defeat to the USA.

England Women’s Euros success in 2022 attracted an average of 11 million people, with a peak TV audience of 17.4 million, which remains the record for a women’s football match in the UK.

Ahead of Sunday, pub bosses have called on the Government to loosen licensing rules for opening hours and alcohol sales for the final.

“Most” pubs are likely to be unable to serve alcohol until 11am, with some being restricted until midday, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

Despite the pleas from industry bosses, the game is expected to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy as supporters are expected to flock to pubs and bars.

Analysis by savings site VoucherCodes.co.uk found that 13.7 million viewers around the UK are set to tune into the match, with around a fifth heading to their local pub, bar or restaurant to soak up the atmosphere.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a celebratory bank holiday should England win Sunday’s final.

The Government said an extra bank holiday is not currently in its plans, adding it will find the “right way to celebrate” if the Lionesses emerge victorious.

The Prince of Wales, who praised England’s “phenomenal win” after the semi-final, will not travel to Australia to watch the game on Sunday, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Instead, he will watch the match on television as he cheers on the team.

The King also sent his “warmest congratulations” from all the royal family, hailing the “mighty Lionesses” as an “inspiration on and off the pitch”.

Ahead of Sunday’s final, the three Boxpark fan zones in London – Croydon, Wembley and Shoreditch, sold all their 2,500 tickets in just eight minutes following the semi-final.

Analysis by the PA news agency showed fans would have to pay almost £2,500 on return flights to Sydney if they want to attend the final.

The final kicks off at 8pm local time (11am BST).