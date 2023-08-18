â€˜We have to own our mistakesâ€™ Bakhurst says after talks on Tubridyâ€™s RTE return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

â€˜We have to own our mistakesâ€™ Bakhurst says after talks on Tubridyâ€™s RTE return

By Press Association
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media outside the broadcasterâ€™s headquarters in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaking to the media outside the broadcasterâ€™s headquarters in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

RTE’s director-general has said he does not believe that Ryan Tubridy has “owned his mistakes” in relation to RTE’s under-declaration of the star presenter’s salary, after talks on his return to the airwaves abruptly ended.

Kevin Bakhurst announced last night that there are now no plans for Tubridy, formerly RTE’s highest-paid star, to return to his presenting role at the Irish national broadcaster.

It follows a controversy over RTE’s under-declaration of his salary, which has widened out to probes launched into RTE’s financial affairs, accounting practices, governance and spending on advertising clients.

Mr Bakhurst said last night negotiations with Tubridy about returning to his radio show had concluded after stating that trust between the parties had “broken down”, but added the “door is still open” for a future return.

Mr Bakhurst said he was “particularly disappointed” with Tubridy’s response to a highly anticipated report into the presenter’s earnings, which the director-general claimed questioned corrected figures for the period of 2020 and 2021.

Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland programme on Friday, in his third interview with RTE in 12 hours, Mr Bakhurst said Tubridy was “shocked and disappointed” with the decision not to continue with negotiations, adding he did not think Tubridy saw the decision coming.

He said that RTE staff “were strongly divided” about whether Tubridy should return, but added that he is a “hugely talented broadcaster” and he felt it was the right thing to try to bring him back.

“I felt there was an issue throughout about the need to accept your role in what has been a hugely damaging scandal for everybody involved, and particularly for RTE,” Mr Bakhurst told Morning Ireland.

He said the interim leadership team was consulted over the decision and they agreed.

“They realised like I did, it was a tough decision but they also realise we’ve got a job to do.”

Mr Bakhurst said that to question finalised reports into the under-declaration of Ryan Tubridy’s fees was “counter-productive” adding “we can’t be going around in circles arguing about this”.

“I do think that everyone has got to accept those reports in full and not in parts and not trying to spin their own narratives.

“We’ve got to own our mistakes,” he said, and when asked whether he believed Tubridy had done that, he said “No, I don’t.”

He said that discussions had begun with the head of Radio One and the acting head of content about Tubridy’s replacement.