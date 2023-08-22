Chris Evans: I’m extraordinarily lucky after ‘second best’ skin cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Chris Evans: I’m extraordinarily lucky after ‘second best’ skin cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Chris Evans has spoken about his skin cancer diagnosis (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chris Evans has spoken about his skin cancer diagnosis (Victoria Jones/PA)

Chris Evans has spoken of how “extraordinarily lucky” he has been to get the “second best diagnosis” of skin cancer.

The radio DJ, 57, revealed on his Virgin Radio Breakfast Show on Monday that he was in the early stages of the condition following his masseuse spotting an unusual freckle on his lower leg.

On Tuesday, Evans told Mike Graham’s programme on TalkTV that he was “not worried” about his diagnosis as it is “not cancerous” and specialists refer to it as “stage zero” or “pre-cancer”.

He said: “I wouldn’t be worried about it if I didn’t know about it but basically what’s happened is the way I frame it … is that I got the second best possible diagnosis.”

Evans will now have the pre-cancerous patch removed next month and then a skin graft on his leg, he also said.

Evans said he chose to speak about the condition as if people in the public eye “can be useful ever in this job of ours or in life in general then we should be”.

The former BBC Radio 1 and 2 presenter also said: “There are people with a thousands of times worse diagnosis, and they don’t even know about it. The thing about all cancers is that in the early stages of them they don’t affect you.

“You just have it, there’s nothing wrong with you, zero, as other people who have had similar experiences will testify.

“The biggest weapon you have against this, this and other conditions, is time. And the biggest weapon they have against you is also time.

“So their biggest weapon against you is your lack of time or the lateness of your detection and your biggest weapon against them is how early your detection is.”

Following a prostate cancer scare, Evans was given the all-clear in 2015.

Chris Evans after first Virgin Radio breakfast show – London
Chris Evans with his wife Natasha Shishmanian outside the Virgin Radio studios in London (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “The thing about skin cancer is it can go up, down, north, south, east, west and you can go down into (the body) as well so I’m more grateful today than I’ve ever been for anything.

“I feel extraordinarily lucky, genuinely. I’m not saying this because it’s a cool thing to say but I’m very blessed and very happy to talk to you about it.”

Evans urged men to “check” themselves and outlines the common places “missed” include the middle of the back, which he said is usually not spotted by those who are single, as “nobody sees it”.

He added: “The only thing to fear is inaction. I know that’s a big deal for some people, but if you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for those who love you.”

In January 2019, Evans moved to Virgin Radio after leaving his long-running breakfast programme on BBC Radio 2 the previous year.

Aside from his radio work, Evans was also a presenter on Channel 4 morning show The Big Breakfast and comedy and music programme TFI Friday.