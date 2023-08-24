Amazon bosses were ‘shocked and disappointed’ at Clarkson’s Meghan column

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Amazon bosses were 'shocked and disappointed' at Clarkson's Meghan column

By Press Association
Jeremy Clarkson’s TV bosses said there is more to the show than just the presenter (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson’s TV bosses said there is more to the show than just the presenter (Ian West/PA)

Bosses at Amazon Studios said they were “shocked and disappointed” at Jeremy Clarkson’s criticism of the Duchess of Sussex in a column last year.

The popular Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, which documents the workings of his 1,000-acre holding in the Cotswolds, was renewed by the streamer as it said “there is so much more to the show” than the presenter.

During a session of the Edinburgh TV Festival, panel host Scott Bryan asked representatives for Amazon why they continued with the show following the controversial column, which was the subject of numerous complaints to the press watchdog, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (Ipso).

Fozia Khan, unscripted lead, UK Originals for Amazon Studios, said the team were “shocked and disappointed” but ultimately made the decision to continue the show.

UK Farm to Fork Summit
Clarkson’s Farm stars Charlie Ireland, left, and Kaleb Cooper outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

She added: “I mean, there’s lots of conversations going on. But I think the thing that I want to say is that the show is so much bigger than Clarkson.”

“It’s a really good show.”

Ipso upheld a complaint that the column was sexist towards the duchess, describing some of the comments about her as “pejorative and prejudicial”.

The regulator found the article’s use of a comparison to Scotland’s former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and serial killer Rose West was because the three are female.

In the December 17 2022 article, Clarkson wrote: “I hate her (Meghan). Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

The former Top Gear presenter apologised for the piece, describing his language as “disgraceful” and said he was “profoundly sorry”.

The Sun also apologised and said it regretted the publication of the column, which was removed online.

Dan Grabiner, head of originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon Studios, told the audience at the EICC: “I can’t tell you what a phenomenon the show itself is and the impact it has had on the agricultural community and farming.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend event
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Matt Dunham/PA)

“We get messages from farmers around the world who just love the show and love Kaleb (Cooper) and Gerald (Cooper) and they relate to those characters, saying they have never really seen their world properly reflected on-screen before, which is amazing.

“And, as Fozia said, it’s a hell of a lot bigger than Jeremy Clarkson.”

Ms Khan also said that the show is “entertaining and joyful”.

She added: “It addresses issues of climate change, the struggles of farming and Brexit.”

Earlier this year, stars from Clarkson’s Farm, such as land agent Charlie Ireland, and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, attended a meeting on farming at Downing Street with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prime Video has also shared an image of the rarely photographed investigative journalist, Mazher Mahmood, ahead of the release of a new documentary series, called The Fake Sheikh.

Mahmood, known as “the fake sheikh”, was found guilty of tampering with evidence at the trial of N-Dubz star Tulisa in 2014.

She was accused of supplying class A drugs but the charges were dismissed.

Mahmood was sentenced to 15 months for conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

The series also sees model Jodie Kidd, who has made allegations about Mahmood, being interviewed about what happened to her and the effects on her life and career.

The three-part show follows tabloid journalist Mahmood’s rise and downfall and will be released on Prime Video on September 26.