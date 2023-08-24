Claudia Winkleman on taking on The Traitors: ‘It was the ride of my lifetime’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Claudia Winkleman on taking on The Traitors: ‘It was the ride of my lifetime’

By Press Association
Claudia Winkleman presented hit show The Traitors (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Claudia Winkleman presented hit show The Traitors (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that she originally felt that hosting hit BBC show The Traitors would be “incredibly risky” for her career but it turned out to be the “ride” of her lifetime.

The first series of the psychological reality TV show, which saw 22 strangers play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” at a Scottish Highlands castle, soared to popularity over the Christmas period last year.

An average of 3.3 million people tuned in to watch three contestants split the £101,050 prize money, a BBC spokesperson said at the time.

The Traitors
The Traitors soared to popularity over the Christmas period last year (BBC/PA)

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, which appointed her as the recipient of its outstanding achievement award this year, Winkleman admitted the show “felt incredibly risky” to take on initially as she is know for her positive attitude on Strictly Come Dancing and this show would require for her to be much more serious.

She said the description of people ‘murdering’ each other in a Scottish castle also made her doubtful but she watched the Dutch version and was “interested in the psychology and how everybody gets on”.

The presenter revealed the moment that got her “absolutely hooked” was when two traitors turned on each other during a roundtable debate and her producer had to warn her via her earpiece to “watch her breathing” as she was so invested.

“It was the ride of my lifetime and even when we there we thought maybe nobody will watch,” she added.

“And I don’t think anybody really did watch at the beginning and then it sort of grew and grew.”

Earlier this year, the series took home the TV Bafta award for the reality and constructed factual category along with an entertainment performance gong that went to Winkleman.

Reflecting on presenting The Traitors as well as the new talent show The Piano and Strictly Come Dancing, she added: “I feel incredibly lucky, I cannot believe I get to do those three shows.”

She also said their success was “nothing to do” with her but the “amazing” production teams.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022
Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Winkleman became a household name after she joined Tess Daly as a co-host on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 after previously presenting the show’s spin-off It Takes Two.

She recalled that after she accepted the role, the controller of BBC One asked for her hairdresser’s number which she later found out was so he could complain about her fringe.

Discussing her role on the dancing competition, she said: “I don’t say this in a faux self-deprecating way. It is a machine. A steam engine. I’m not even a cog.”

She praised the team behind the show, led by executive producer Sarah James, including for props, the band, professionals and celebrity participants.

“My only job is to make sure that they are OK and to stop speaking on time and to look clean – that’s the gig but it’s really thrilling,” she added.

Winkleman also noted that she did not feel concerned about Strictly being fronted by two women when she joined due to the popularity of The Great British Bake Off which was hosted by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins at the time.

She said: “I felt incredibly nervous at the time but the two women thing, the biggest show on television by miles at that point, ratings-wise, in recent history was Bake Off and that was hosted by two women. So I was, like, I’m not even pulling on that string.”