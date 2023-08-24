Kardashians producer says he will miss working with ‘best mate’ James Corden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kardashians producer says he will miss working with ‘best mate’ James Corden

By Press Association
James Corden, actor, producer, and Ben Winston’s ‘best mate’. (Beresford Hodge/PA)
A producer and director who works with the Kardashian family said he is going to miss working with “best mate” James Corden “so much”.

Ben Winston, 41, was speaking to an audience at a panel held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) on Thursday, where he said his friendship with Corden is “the most beautiful relationship” of his life – seconded only by his spouse.

Winston was speaking with TV presenter and founder of Yes Yes Media Richard Bacon, where he spoke in depth about working with Corden over the years.

Mr Winston was producer of The Late Late Show With James Corden, which ran from 2015 until April 2023.

Commenting on the end of the show, he said: “I am going to miss it so much. I’m going to miss every day working with my best mate.

“As [Corden] said in 2014, creating an hour of TV every single night off a blank page.

“I don’t want to sound over-blown-up – I genuinely think he’s a genius.”

In The Hands Of The Gods premiere – London
Director and producer Ben Winston (left) pictured alongside Gabe Turner and Ben Turner, with producer Leo Pearlman (Joel Ryan/PA)

One of the duo’s most notable works together was when Corden met Tom Cruise, hilariously skydiving from a plane together.

Bacon asked the producer/director how they were able to get Cruise to agree to the show.

Winston said “James can get anyone to do anything”, stating “he makes them feel secure and they feel they’re going to make it funny”.

He added: “I think that he is not just an amazing actor which we’ve seen on stage.

“He’s not just an amazing writer, like we’ve seen with Gavin And Stacey, but also this unbelievable producer, who, I would go in with an idea, and I’ll pitch it to him thinking it’s amazing, and he will pitch it back to me and it’s so much better.

“And it’s been, the most, outside of my wife, the most beautiful relationship of my life, because we try and just always make each other better.

“And at the end of the day, we just have each others’ support in everything that we do and I’ll definitely miss that now he’s moved to London and left me.”