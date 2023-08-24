Hannah Waddingham to present the BBC’s Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hannah Waddingham to present the BBC’s Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom

By Press Association
Hannah Waddingham to present the BBC’s Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom (Ian West/PA)
Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham will present the Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom at the Royal Albert Hall, it has been announced.

The actress and singer said she was “thrilled” to return to the prestigious venue for the event, having last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016.

Waddingham has recently shot further into the public consciousness through her performance in the Bafta-winning Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and her co-hosting of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision 2023
Host Hannah Waddingham during the opening of the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

She also hosted the 2023 Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in April.

The Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom will feature music from some of the industry’s biggest franchises, including Harry Potter, Star Wars, Lord Of The Rings, and Game Of Thrones – in which Waddingham also appeared.

The BBC Concert Orchestra, led by new chief conductor Anna-Maria Helsing, will be joined by mezzo soprano Felicity Buckland and the Huddersfield Choral Society.

Waddingham said: “I am thrilled to be back at the magnificent Royal Albert Hall after hosting the 2023 Olivier awards here earlier in the year.

“Having performed at the Proms before, and having played Septa Unella in Game Of Thrones I cannot wait to present a programme of some of the most-loved music from the fantasy genre. It’s going to be magical.”

The actress last appeared at the BBC Proms in 2016 to sing extracts from Kiss Me Kate and The Boys From Syracuse alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The concert featured a selection of music written for stage and screen adaptations of works by Shakespeare.

The Fantasy, Myths And Legends Prom will broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 on August 28, and will be on BBC Sounds for 30 days.

The concert will also be filmed for TV, with an edited version airing on BBC Two on September 2 at 7.50pm.

It will be available on BBC iPlayer for 12 months.