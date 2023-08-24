The BBC takes home top prizes at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

The BBC takes home top prizes at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards

By Press Association
The BBC takes home top prizes at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards (Belinda Jiao/PA)
The BBC takes home top prizes at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The BBC reigned supreme at the 2023 Edinburgh TV Awards, scooping several top prizes including the coveted channel of the year award.

Hit shows from the broadcaster The Traitors and Happy Valley were winners in the best entertainment and best drama categories, respectively.

The past 12 months has been a memorable time for viewers, with several big on screen finales, as well as welcoming genre busting non-scripted formats.

Happy Valley
The BBC’s Happy Valley won best drama (Matt Squire/BBC/PA)

Winners of the 2023 awards were announced at an event on Thursday, hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, writer and musician Jordan Gray.

Jury president Mobeen Azhar handed out the prestigious channel of the year award to the BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore.

Other BBC wins included the best entertainment category which went to The Traitors, best drama for the final season of Sally Wainwright’s critically acclaimed police drama Happy Valley, and best entertainment TV presenter for Graham Norton.

The breakthrough presenter award went to Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds, following her intimate documentary Ellie Simmonds: A World Without Dwarfism?

Claudia Winkleman was also the recipient of this year’s outstanding achievement award, in recognition of her contribution to some of TV’s most popular shows.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2023 – London
Claudia Winkleman was the recipient of this year’s outstanding achievement award (Ian West/PA)

The well-known presenter has recently fronted two of the biggest non-scripted hits of the last 12 months; Channel 4’s much talked about The Piano and BBC’s breakout hit of 2022 The Traitors.

Winkleman, who collected her award in person, also continues to present the BBC’s Saturday night juggernaut Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC’s rival broadcaster Channel 4 also picked up several programme awards, including best documentary and best popular factual.

Channel 4’s Children Of The Taliban won the former award, while comedian Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard took home the latter.

The final series of fan-favourite Derry Girls won best comedy series, and the prize for breakthrough actor was awarded to Lewis Gribben for his chilling performance in Channel 4 hit Somewhere Boy.

Filming in Ulster
The final series of fan-favourite Derry Girls won best comedy series (Hat Trick/Channel 4/PA)

Emmy Award-winning HBO drama Succession – starring Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin – won best international drama.

In the acting categories, Kate Winslet took home the best TV actor in a drama award for her heart-wrenching performance in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth.

Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou won best TV actor in a comedy for his performance in Netflix series A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou.

In the only award voted for by the public, “Dr Who Regenerates” was crowned TV Moment of the Year.

The Edinburgh TV Festival’s head of awards Bianca Newby said: “What a year it has been for TV. But once again, the creative talent on show tonight has demonstrated just how strong and resilient our industry is.

“A special thanks to our juries, jury president Mobeen, and the incredible Jordan Gray.”