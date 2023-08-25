Actor Laurence Fox scores victory in latest pre-trial stage of libel fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor Laurence Fox scores victory in latest pre-trial stage of libel fight

By Press Association
Actor Laurence Fox has scored a victory during the latest preliminary stage of a libel fight with ex-Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp (PA)

Actor Laurence Fox has scored a victory during the latest preliminary stage of a libel fight with ex-Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp.

But he has lost arguments with former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal, also known as Colin Seymour.

Fox, 45, has been sued by Thorp, Mr Blake and Crystal over an online row in October 2020.

Judges have been told he referred to the three people as “paedophiles” on Twitter, now known as X.

Fox has counter-sued the trio over tweets accusing him of racism.

No final rulings have been made but a High Court judge had given decisions on a number of preliminary issues, including the “natural and ordinary” meanings of tweets.

Mr Justice Nicklin had found that Fox’s tweets were factual statements that would have been understood to mean each of the three “was a paedophile…”.

He found that tweets sent to Fox were statements of opinion.

Fox had appealed against decisions made by Mr Justice Nicklin.

Three appeal judges considered Fox’s challenges against preliminary decisions by Mr Justice Nicklin at a recent Court of Appeal hearing in London.

Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Warby on Friday upheld one challenge by Fox – relating to the meaning of a tweet he posted about Thorp.

They said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to find that the “natural and ordinary meaning” of that tweet was that “Ms Thorp was a paedophile”.

In a written ruling, Lord Justice Warby said Fox’s tweet about Thorp “did of course include the word ‘paedophile’.”

But he said he was “satisfied that the ordinary reasonable reader of that tweet would not have taken the word literally”.

He added: “It would seem to follow that (Thorp’s) claim should be dismissed.”

Lord Justice Arnold and Lady Justice Nicola Davies agreed.

The three appeal judges dismissed other challenges by Fox relating to Mr Justice Nicklin’s findings about the meanings of tweets he sent about Mr Blake and Crystal.

They also dismissed Fox’s challenge against Mr Justice Nicklin’s findings “in respect of” tweets sent by Thorp, Mr Blake and Crystal.