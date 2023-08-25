Actor Laurence Fox scores victory in latest pre-trial stage of libel fight

Actor Laurence Fox has scored a victory during the latest preliminary stage of a libel fight with ex-Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp.

But he has lost arguments with former Stonewall trustee Simon Blake and drag artist Crystal, also known as Colin Seymour.

Fox, 45, has been sued by Thorp, Mr Blake and Crystal over an online row in October 2020.

Judges have been told he referred to the three people as “paedophiles” on Twitter, now known as X.

Fox has counter-sued the trio over tweets accusing him of racism.

Nicola Thorp (PA)

No final rulings have been made but a High Court judge had given decisions on a number of preliminary issues, including the “natural and ordinary” meanings of tweets.

Mr Justice Nicklin had found that Fox’s tweets were factual statements that would have been understood to mean each of the three “was a paedophile…”.

He found that tweets sent to Fox were statements of opinion.

Fox had appealed against decisions made by Mr Justice Nicklin.

Three appeal judges considered Fox’s challenges against preliminary decisions by Mr Justice Nicklin at a recent Court of Appeal hearing in London.

My acting career was destroyed by false allegations of racism. As a Christian I believe all are created equal. But I object to Critical Race Theory – a racist teaching that unfairly says white people are inherently racist. The key point in my defamation cases. — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) August 25, 2023

Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Arnold and Lord Justice Warby on Friday upheld one challenge by Fox – relating to the meaning of a tweet he posted about Thorp.

They said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to find that the “natural and ordinary meaning” of that tweet was that “Ms Thorp was a paedophile”.

In a written ruling, Lord Justice Warby said Fox’s tweet about Thorp “did of course include the word ‘paedophile’.”

But he said he was “satisfied that the ordinary reasonable reader of that tweet would not have taken the word literally”.

He added: “It would seem to follow that (Thorp’s) claim should be dismissed.”

Lord Justice Arnold and Lady Justice Nicola Davies agreed.

The three appeal judges dismissed other challenges by Fox relating to Mr Justice Nicklin’s findings about the meanings of tweets he sent about Mr Blake and Crystal.

They also dismissed Fox’s challenge against Mr Justice Nicklin’s findings “in respect of” tweets sent by Thorp, Mr Blake and Crystal.