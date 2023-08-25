Bakhurst says RTE may have to consider compulsory redundancies in the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Bakhurst says RTE may have to consider compulsory redundancies in the future

By Press Association
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst speaks to the media following a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

RTE director-general Kevin Bakhurst said that it may have to consider compulsory redundancies “at some point” as the national broadcaster deals with massive reductions in TV licence purchases.

After a scandal rocked the broadcaster in June, there were 37,089 fewer licences purchased across eight weeks when compared directly with the numbers bought in the same period last year – representing a possible loss of 5.9 million euro.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Media Minister Catherine Martin, Mr Bakhurst said RTE is “absolutely not considering compulsory redundancies at the moment” but added: “We may have to do that at some point.”

The meeting came ahead of the publication of a highly anticipated report into the finances of the broadcaster.

An interim forensic accounting report into RTE’s barter account system, carried out by Mazars, is to be published later on Friday.

Asked about the report, he said: “It is useful for us, there are actions to be taken.”

He said he had a “very positive, wide-ranging, useful” discussion with the minister.

Mr Bakhurst said he discussed the broadcaster’s future funding with Ms Martin.

Asked about discussions with Government on future funding for RTE, Mr Bakhurst said: “It is urgent but the timing has to be right and we’ve got to show we’ve made changes to the organisation before that can start.”

Asked about a Future of Media Commission recommendation that RTE be funded through taxation rather than the licence fee, Mr Bakhurst said it was a “really interesting thing to be explored”.

He added: “It is working very well in Sweden, for example.”

The measure was rejected by the Government when the report came out last year.

Mr Bakhurst said the broadcaster wants to “try out various people” in the 9am Radio One slot, after he decided Ryan Tubridy would not return to his show.

Mr Bakhurst said he has not spoken to Tubridy since that decision.

Separately, he said a register of employees’ interests will be published “in relatively short order”.

In addition, he said he was “surprised” that RTE had approved a presenter to post an ad campaign for ‘butt lift’ ads on their social media.