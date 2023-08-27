Sophie Morgan delighted to partner with ‘badass woman’ Reese Witherspoon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Morgan delighted to partner with ‘badass woman’ Reese Witherspoon

By Press Association
Television presenter Sophie Morgan has a new partnership with Reese Witherspoon (Jacob King/PA)
Loose Women panellist Sophie Morgan says Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon is a “badass woman” ahead of a new partnership with the Legally Blonde actress.

Disability rights advocate Morgan, 38, recently announced that Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, which aims to empower women by telling their stories, would be collaborating with her Making Space Media, which amplifies voices in the disabled community.

Morgan told The Mirror she was excited to work with Witherspoon, adding she was a “badass woman doing important things”.

The Morning Show Photocall – London
Reese Witherspoon founded American media company Hello Sunshine (Ian West/PA)

“Reese is such a powerhouse and so well respected.

“Everything she and her company want to do is what we in the disabled community need – changing perspectives of disabled people.”

The TV presenter added: “Hello Sunshine’s mission is to centre women in storytelling and share untold stories, so when I had the opportunity to partner with them, I was, like, ‘Is this real?’

“I want to do everything I can to influence change for people like me. That’s my mission, and that speaks to what Reese and Hello Sunshine are about.

“In their office, there’s a picture saying, ‘Do epic shit’, and I was, like, ‘Hell yeah! That’s what I’m trying to do’.

“My mum says that before the car crash, I was always a rebel but without a cause. But now I have a cause and that gives me peace, even when I struggle with everything that comes with being paralysed.”

Morgan, who has also presented Crufts, the Paralympics, The One Show and Dispatches, sustained a T6 spinal cord injury in a road accident in 2003, leaving her paralysed from the chest down.

Earlier in the year, Morgan set up the Rights On Flights campaign with MP Marion Fellows after her wheelchair was damaged beyond use during a plane journey.

In June, the Government announced proposals that would boost protections for airline passengers and said, following growing reports of disabled passengers having their wheelchairs damaged, new measures would mean they can get full and fair compensation on UK domestic flights.