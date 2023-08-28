Man wrongly interviewed live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man wrongly interviewed live on air to sue BBC over lost earnings

By Press Association
Guy Goma said the BBC had been using the clip for 17 years with ‘no penny to me’ (Ian West/PA)
A man who became an early internet sensation after the BBC interviewed him live on air by mistake says he is planning to sue the corporation over lost earnings from the clip.

Guy Goma turned up at the corporation’s headquarters for a job interview in 2006, but when he arrived he ended up being interviewed on the BBC News Channel about internet music downloads.

He had been mistaken for technology journalist Guy Kewney, who had been booked to talk about a legal dispute between Apple Corps and Apple Computers.

The blunder has been viewed more than five million times on the broadcaster’s YouTube channel but Mr Goma told a podcast he has not received any royalties arising from the interview.

He told the Accidental Celebrities podcast: “I contacted them, they didn’t answer me. Did they pay me for that interview? No.

“They are waiting for me to take them to the court.”

When asked by hosts Josh Pieters and Archie Manners if he intends to go to court against the corporation, he replied: “I’m going to go … because of the money they made on it and they didn’t give me any single penny.”

He added that the BBC has been using the clip for 17 years with “no penny to me”, later adding “that clip made them richer”.

Mr Manners told him the lack of payment seemed “incredibly unfair” given how many times the clip has been watched.

Earlier on the podcast, Mr Goma revealed how when he arrived at BBC studios he was given make-up.

He said: “I said ‘excuse me, I don’t need that, I just came for the job interview, I don’t need make-up’.”

In the clip, he initially appeared surprised but answered all questions and claims business journalist Karen Bowerman did not realise anything was wrong.

After the interview, he told the BBC it had interviewed the wrong person but he did not hear from the broadcaster “for a week”, missed the job interview and did not get the position.

The BBC declined to comment.