Ore Oduba and wife Portia ‘stranded’ in Greece without nappies for children

By Press Association
Ore and Portia Oduba (Ian West/PA)
Ore and Portia Oduba (Ian West/PA)

TV presenter Ore Oduba and his wife Portia are among thousands of holidaymakers who have been left “stranded” after their flights home from Greece were cancelled.

The couple, who share young children Roman and Genie, were expecting to travel back to London Gatwick Airport on Monday. However, their flights were called off following a technical fault in the UK’s air traffic control (ATC) system.

Sharing a picture of her children looking out at stationary easyJet planes from the airport, Portia wrote on Instagram: “Currently ‘stranded’ in Greece with no flight home. No nappies and no clean knickers.

“@easyjet have cancelled all flights leaving till Sunday. But it’s ok. They’ve offered us a voucher for the next time we fly. Maybe we can fly home on that, magic carpet style.”

She added: “I better sharpen up on my Greek as at this rate we are going to become citizens.”

It comes after the influencer shared a video on her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, telling fans the family were down to their “last three nappies” as they attempted to organise different travel arrangements.

“The next available flight from where we’re staying back to London Gatwick isn’t until Sunday I believe so we’re trying to find an alternative flight, potentially trying to get to another island and fly with a different airline who’s flights are all still leaving,” Portia said.

Sports Personality of the Year 2016 – Live Show
Ore Oduba with his wife Portia (David Davies/PA)

Upon first hearing their flights had been cancelled, Portia shared a picture with her two children, writing: “These two as you can imagine were not playing ball earlier whilst we tried to arrange another room.. etc at our hotel. How do kids just know when to kick up?!

“It’s all been quite stressful as you can imagine – as it will be for many, many people this week. We do however have an amazing travel rep who is trying her very best to get us home!

“Also. The kids have no clean clothes left and I don’t have any clean knicks… so that’s great. Sink washes all round.”

Portia said the family currently has “no way of getting home” as thousands of passengers were also affected by the disruption, which began on Monday.

It comes as Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced that an “independent review” will be carried out after the technical glitch meant flight plans had to be input manually by controllers.