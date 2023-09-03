The Crown actor Salim Daw speaks of deep sadness at Al-Fayed’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Crown actor Salim Daw speaks of deep sadness at Al-Fayed’s death

By Press Association
Salim Daw, who has portrayed Mohamed Al-Fayed on The Crown. (Belinday Jiao)
The actor who has portrayed Mohamed Al-Fayed on The Crown has spoken about the “deep sadness” he feels over the businessman’s death.

Salim Daw stars in the fifth series of the Netflix series where Mr Al-Fayed is depicted as getting to know Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Egyptian-born businessman, who had owned Harrods department store and Fulham Football Club for a while, died on Wednesday at the age of 94 – with his passing “peacefully of old age” announced on Friday by his family.

In a Sunday Instagram post, Daw wrote: “I was deeply saddened to hear about Mohamed Al Fayed’s passing. A giant, who came from nothing and became everything. For two years I portrayed him on “The Crown”.

“Such a rare and a distinctive character. I can only hope my portrayal of him did him justice. I feel that I knew him, even though we have never met. It is no coincidence that he passed on my birthday.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Daw, 73, is set to return as Mr Al-Fayed in the upcoming sixth series of The Crown, which is expect to depict the Paris tunnel car crash.

Both Mr Al-Fayed’s son Dodi and Diana died in the same Paris car crash in August 1997.

He spent the next decade repeatedly claiming they were murdered in a plot by the security services and the Duke of Edinburgh before being forced to reluctantly concede defeat after a high-profile six-month inquest in 2007 and 2008.

Unlawful killing verdicts were returned by a jury for both Diana and Dodi, and the blame was pinned on the drink-driving of their chauffeur Henri Paul.

Mr Paul, who also died in the crash, was employed by the Paris Ritz hotel, which Mr Al Fayed purchased in 1979.