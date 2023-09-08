Celebrity Hunted star Anneka Rice jokingly offers police tips in fugitive hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebrity Hunted star Anneka Rice jokingly offers police tips in fugitive hunt

By Press Association
Anneka Rice has offered police tips on searching Richmond Park to find escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife after her appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted – when she took cover in the royal park (PA)
Anneka Rice has jokingly offered police tips on searching Richmond Park to find escaped prisoner Daniel Khalife after her appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted – when she took cover in the royal park.

The TV stalwart and radio broadcaster, 64, shared a tongue-in-cheek “note for police” after it was confirmed officers had been searching in the London park overnight just a few miles from HMP Wandsworth, which the fugitive ex-soldier fled on Wednesday.

Rice appeared on the first series of Celebrity Hunted in 2017 and was tasked with surviving 14 days on the run from an elite team of hunters, alongside other celebrities including Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Spencer Matthews.

On Friday, she tweeted: “On Celebrity Hunted I hid in Richmond Park.

“Then a stranger drove me to the south coast.

“I hid under a large bass guitar at Dire Straits’ John Illsley’s house. Then he took me in his speed boat to the Isle of Wight where I hid under some garlic.

“You’re very welcome.”

Rice has also appeared on programmes such as Wish You Were Here, Celebrity Mastermind, a celebrity special of Come Dine With Me and QI.

She became a household name after landing her first major TV job on Channel 4’s game show Treasure Hunt in 1982 as a “skyrunner” clad in brightly coloured jumpsuits, racing across the country to solve cryptic clues.

In 1989, she launched her own series, Challenge Anneka, which began life as a one-off stunt for Children In Need in 1987 before becoming a regular fixture in the TV schedule until 1995.