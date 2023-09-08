Winners of Portrait Artist of the Year to paint Judi Dench for Sky Arts special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Winners of Portrait Artist of the Year to paint Judi Dench for Sky Arts special

By Press Association
Dame Judi Dench (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Judi Dench (Yui Mok/PA)

Dame Judi Dench will be celebrated during the 10-year anniversary of the Portrait Artist Of The Year TV show.

Winners of the Sky Arts programme from the last decade will paint the Oscar-winning actress, 88, during a 90-minute special.

The Portrait Artist Of The Decade episode will also delve into the stories of previous winners and their careers as they return to Battersea Arts Centre.

The Animal Hero Awards 2018 – London
Jane Goodall (Ian West/PA)

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “We are tremendously proud that over 10 years Portrait Artist Of The Year has become the pre-eminent painting prize in the UK, and that so many of the wonderfully talented artists who’ve appeared on the programme have gone on to have such glittering careers in portraiture.

“That plus a range of famous faces captured on canvas make this a true jewel in the Sky Arts crown.”

Also marking the show’s 10th year is a mass portrait event with amateur and professional artists depicting comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry.

The session, which will be streamed online from Lindley Hall in Westminster, will look to break the record for the most people painting online and in a single venue simultaneously.

Sir Lenny, who sat for last year’s portrait artist winner, Morag Caister, said: “I loved sitting for Portrait Artist of the Year in 2022 and it was a real honour to take part.

“This year is a little different, but no less momentous. I’m so grateful for the chance to be invited back to play my part in what will hopefully be a new world record for the history books.”

Hosts of Portrait Artist Of The Year, Dame Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan, will return with the programme on October 4.

Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Dame Joan Bakewell (Matt Crossick/PA)

This year, celebrity sitters include politician turned podcaster Rory Stewart, Love Actually screenwriter Richard Curtis, Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid and Good Luck To You, Leo Grande star Daryl McCormack.

The artists who make it to the semi-final will paint Spice Girl Emma Bunton before the three finalists depict Dame Joan.

This year’s winner will receive a £10,000 commission to create a portrait of conservationist Dame Jane Goodall, which will be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery in December.

Stuart Prebble, the chairman of production company Storyvault Films, said: “We’re very proud of everything our series has delivered over 10 years for Sky Arts and especially for the hundreds of brilliant and inspiring artists who’ve featured in it.

“And what better way to celebrate our 10th anniversary than with three grande dames as our sitters – Dame Joan, Dame Judi and Dame Jane?”