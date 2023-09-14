Inbetweeners star Emily Atack on ‘unbearably tragic loss’ of Maddy Anholt at 35

Emily Atack has spoken of the “unbearably tragic loss” of comedian and actor Maddy Anholt following her death aged 35.

Actor and BBC Radio 4 star Anholt, who also campaigned against domestic abuse, was diagnosed with brain cancer after her daughter’s birth last year, her family said.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said the charity was “devastated” as she confirmed the death of its ambassador.

Anholt had appeared on ITV’s comedy series The Emily Atack Show, the broadcaster’s This Morning programme and BBC Three’s comedy Sunny D.

On Instagram, The Inbetweeners star Atack wrote: “It’s hard to find the words. Maddy Anholt was one of the sweetest, FUNNIEST, gorgeous and most hard working women I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with.

“Just utterly beautiful and so talented. She made me laugh so much. Sending every ounce of my love and support to her family. Such an unbearably tragic loss.”

We are devastated at the news of the death of our Ambassador Maddy Anholt, who passed away yesterday aged 35. Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid.https://t.co/b42wxuuBOP — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 14, 2023

Anholt had her own BBC Radio comedy series about a failing vape cafe, set in Dundee, called No Smoke in 2017.

In 2015 she took her one-woman comedy Diary Of A Dating Addict to the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Soho Theatre.

Announcing her death on JustGiving, Anholt’s loved ones described her as a “beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday”.

Emily Atack, pictured, said her friend’s death is ‘an unbearably tragic loss’ (PA)

They added: “You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.

Maddy's family are asking everyone to light a candle at 6pm on Saturday to remember Maddy 💔https://t.co/t2StPtgKso — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 14, 2023

“She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

Anholt wrote the handbook How To Leave Your Psychopath, which looks at coercive control and abusive relationships, last year and was set to follow it up with Red Flags in 2024.

Ms Nazeer said: “Maddy worked closely with us as she wrote her book about unhealthy relationships, and her passion was to raise awareness of abuse amongst younger people, which she did by working with us on our Love Respect website and through her comedy and writing.

I am absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Maddy Anholt, a truly wonderful, inspiring human being, and cherished friend. Finding it hard to find the words pic.twitter.com/ifyCrVdjSy — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) September 14, 2023

“Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid.

“She wanted to help so that other young women would not experience controlling relationships, and in her memory we will strive to continue this important work.

“Today our thoughts are with Maddy’s family, her husband Ben, and her one-year-old daughter Opal.”

Also paying tribute was children’s author Giles Paley-Phillips, who said: “I am absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Maddy Anholt, a truly wonderful, inspiring human being, and cherished friend.

“Finding it hard to find the words.”