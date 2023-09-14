Inbetweeners star Emily Atack on ‘unbearably tragic loss’ of Maddy Anholt at 35

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inbetweeners star Emily Atack on ‘unbearably tragic loss’ of Maddy Anholt at 35

By Press Association
Comedian and actor Maddy Anholt has died aged 35 after being diagnosed with brain cancer (Family handout/GoFundMe/PA)
Emily Atack has spoken of the “unbearably tragic loss” of comedian and actor Maddy Anholt following her death aged 35.

Actor and BBC Radio 4 star Anholt, who also campaigned against domestic abuse, was diagnosed with brain cancer after her daughter’s birth last year, her family said.

Farah Nazeer, chief executive of Women’s Aid, said the charity was “devastated” as she confirmed the death of its ambassador.

Anholt had appeared on ITV’s comedy series The Emily Atack Show, the broadcaster’s This Morning programme and BBC Three’s comedy Sunny D.

On Instagram, The Inbetweeners star Atack wrote: “It’s hard to find the words. Maddy Anholt was one of the sweetest, FUNNIEST, gorgeous and most hard working women I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with.

“Just utterly beautiful and so talented. She made me laugh so much. Sending every ounce of my love and support to her family. Such an unbearably tragic loss.”

Anholt had her own BBC Radio comedy series about a failing vape cafe, set in Dundee, called No Smoke in 2017.

In 2015 she took her one-woman comedy Diary Of A Dating Addict to the Gilded Balloon at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Soho Theatre.

Announcing her death on JustGiving, Anholt’s loved ones described her as a “beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday”.

Emily Atack
Emily Atack, pictured, said her friend’s death is ‘an unbearably tragic loss’ (PA)

They added: “You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben.

“She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.”

Anholt wrote the handbook How To Leave Your Psychopath, which looks at coercive control and abusive relationships, last year and was set to follow it up with Red Flags in 2024.

Ms Nazeer said: “Maddy worked closely with us as she wrote her book about unhealthy relationships, and her passion was to raise awareness of abuse amongst younger people, which she did by working with us on our Love Respect website and through her comedy and writing.

“Maddy was a creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid.

“She wanted to help so that other young women would not experience controlling relationships, and in her memory we will strive to continue this important work.

“Today our thoughts are with Maddy’s family, her husband Ben, and her one-year-old daughter Opal.”

Also paying tribute was children’s author Giles Paley-Phillips, who said: “I am absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Maddy Anholt, a truly wonderful, inspiring human being, and cherished friend.

“Finding it hard to find the words.”