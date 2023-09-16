Graham Linehan lauds Richard Ayoade and Jonathan Ross’s bravery in backing him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Linehan lauds Richard Ayoade and Jonathan Ross’s bravery in backing him

By Press Association
Writer Graham Linehan at a Let Women speak event at Merrion Square in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Bafta-winning writer Graham Linehan has praised TV presenters Richard Ayoade and Jonathan Ross for their “bravery” in supporting his new memoir about being “cancelled” after criticising the trans rights movement.

The Father Ted creator, 55, who also wrote TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has written a new book titled Tough Crowd: How I Made And Lost A Career In Comedy which features positive reviews from Ayoade and Ross on the front cover.

Both the comedians received a backlash online for their reviews, which saw IT Crowd star Ayoade describe the memoir as an “extraordinary and chilling portrayal of cancel culture”, while chat show host Ross said it was a “compelling and unflinchingly honest” memoir.

Trans protests Ireland
On Saturday, Irishman Linehan was asked about the TV stars’ support while he was protesting at a Let Women Speak rally in Merrion Square in Dublin.

“I just think that’s what the vast majority of people really feel,” he told the PA news agency.

“It’s only a few extremists who think that women shouldn’t have their own sports and their own private spaces.

“I’m hoping that their bravery will mean that other people can just say what they think about this subject.”

The book, set for release on October 12, is billed as an “emotionally charged memoir” that details the so-called unravelling of his career after he “championed an unfashionable cause”.

It comes after Linehan had two venues in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe refuse to host his comedy show this year.

Trans protests Ireland
Leith Arches said the decision to cancel the booking was because his views did not “align” with their overall values.

Linehan, who has won five Bafta awards as well as a lifetime achievement award during his career, went on to host his comedy routine outside the Scottish Parliament in an open air show.

The synopsis for his upcoming memoir states Linehan “berates an industry where there was no-one to stand by his side when he needed help”.

It added: “Bruised but not beaten, he explains why he chose the hill of women and girls’ rights to die on – and why, despite the hardship of cancellation, he’s not coming down from it any time soon.”

In the reviews section, Ayoade wrote: “A brilliant account of the evolution of a comedy writer, but also an extraordinary and chilling portrayal of cancel culture. I found it unputdownable.”

While Ross said: “One of the most compelling and unflinchingly honest memoirs I’ve read in many years. It’s also the funniest.”