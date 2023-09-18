Channel 4 boss praises ‘brave and important’ Dispatches show about Russell Brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

Channel 4 boss praises ‘brave and important’ Dispatches show about Russell Brand

By Press Association
Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has praised the Dispatches team (Yui Mok/PA)
The chief executive of Channel 4 has praised the “brave and important piece of journalism” that the broadcaster’s Dispatches team undertook which brought to light allegations about Russell Brand.

Alex Mahon said Channel 4’s Dispatches – Russell Brand: In Plain Sight is a programme that “raises very serious questions for Channel 4 and many others in our industry”.

Comedian and actor Brand, who has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, has “absolutely” denied the allegations.

In an email sent to staff and seen by the PA News Agency, Ms Mahon wrote: “You already know that I think it is critical that we eradicate all inappropriate and offensive behaviour in our industry, and that we always have a fair and supportive Channel 4 culture.

Russell Brand allegations
Russell Brand said he “absolutely” denies allegations about his personal life (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“People who work in our industry, and here at Channel 4, should be able to enjoy workplace cultures they can be proud of.”

She added: “While the allegations our team has helped unearth are deeply disturbing, I hope they can ultimately lead to further positive change in our industry, and I am committed to ensuring we are at the forefront of that change.”

The work, which was a joint  investigation by The Times, the Sunday Times and Dispatches, also made claims about controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour while Brand was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

The BBC, Channel 4 and Banijay UK, which bought Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the Big Brother spin-off shows Brand hosted, have all launched investigations into Brand’s behaviour while he was working on their programmes.

In a video posted online on Friday night before the first allegations were published, Brand said he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

Brand was accused of pursuing audience members for sex while presenting Big Brother spin-off shows EFourum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth on Channel 4.

A researcher claimed concerns about Brand’s behaviour were reported to production managers at Endemol, the company commissioned by Channel 4 to produce the programmes in 2004 and 2005, but were dismissed.

Channel 4 announced it is carrying out “its own internal investigation” following the allegations and the broadcaster has removed content featuring Brand from its streaming service while it looks into the claims.

“We will be writing to all our current suppliers reminding them of their responsibilities under our Code of Conduct, as we are committed to ensuring our industry has safe, inclusive and professional working environments,” the broadcaster’s added.