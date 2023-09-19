MPs ask GB News if investigation has been launched into Dan Wootton claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs ask GB News if investigation has been launched into Dan Wootton claims

By Press Association
GB News presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
GB News presenter Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

A senior MP has written to GB News to ask whether it has launched an investigation into presenter Dan Wootton after allegations were raised against him earlier this year.

The presenter and columnist is facing allegations he used a pseudonym and offered colleagues money for sexual material.

In July, Wootton used his self-titled GB News programme to admit he had made “errors of judgment” in the past but branded the “criminal allegations” as “simply untrue”.

Following the claims, the publishers of MailOnline announced in August his column would be paused while it carried out an investigation and his previous employer The Sun newspaper said it has launched its own probe into the allegations.

GB News
Chief executive officer of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

On Tuesday, Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairwoman of the Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee, wrote to GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos, noting that the New Zealand-born presenter still features on the outlet’s programming.

“It is vital that viewers have faith in the media especially in the case of news brands, where truthfulness and accuracy are key,” she wrote.

“It is also vital that those working in and with the media can be confident that they are working in a safe environment.

“We would, therefore, be grateful if you could set out to us what, if any, investigations or processes have been undertaken since the recent complaints about Mr Wootton were publically (sic) raised, and details of the policies and procedures available to staff at GB News in the event they seek to raise issues about the conduct of individuals or the culture at the organisation.”

In July, Dame Caroline wrote to The Sun requesting details of the newspaper’s investigation into its former journalist.

The Sun’s editor Victoria Newton’s letter in response said the paper is investigating, adding: “We take these allegations seriously but we are in no position to comment further and indeed we make no commitment to make any further comment, depending on the outcome of our investigation.”

Wootton, who is known for his role in breaking the story of Megxit, the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties, announced in January 2021 that he would be leaving his job as executive editor at The Sun, where he previously edited the paper’s Bizarre column.

He has since become a columnist for MailOnline, owned by DMG Media, which also publishes the Daily Mail and Metro newspapers.

He was previously showbiz editor at the News Of The World and appeared on ITV’s Lorraine as their showbiz correspondent, and was named showbiz reporter of the year at the British Press Awards on three occasions.

GB News and representatives for Wootton have been approached for comment.