Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson expecting first child with James Dunmore

Lucy Watson said she is expecting her first child with husband James Dunmore.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, announced the news in a picture posted to her Instagram page of her and Dunmore holding her pregnant stomach.

The image was captioned “our little miracle” followed by dove and baby emojis.

The couple were pictured standing on what appears to be a balcony in front of a sandy background.

Fellow Made In Chelsea stars Olivia Bentley, Caggie Dunlop, Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott, Tiffany Watson and Sophie Habboo commented on the post to offer the couple their congratulations.

Watson’s sister Tiffany said: “I’m so happy and excited… can’t wait! Love you both so much”, with three heart emojis.

Thompson also offered well-wishes, as did his girlfriend and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Zara McDermott, who said the news is “so exciting”.

Watson married long-term partner and fellow former Made In Chelsea star Dunmore in 2021 and wore an off-the-shoulder full-length ball gown with a veil and dangly earrings to their wedding.

The couple moved in together in 2017, when Watson revealed on Instagram they had bought their first home as a pair.

Dunmore’s and Watson’s relationship was documented in E4’s hit reality series Made In Chelsea before they left the series in 2016.

Watson previously dated Jamie Laing, who is now married to Habboo.