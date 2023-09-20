MPs ask if Elon Musk ‘personally intervened’ on Russell Brand’s status on X

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

MPs ask if Elon Musk ‘personally intervened’ on Russell Brand’s status on X

By Press Association
Russell Brand (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Russell Brand (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Social media site X has been asked by a senior MP if owner Elon Musk, who changed its name from Twitter, “has personally intervened in any decisions on Russell Brand’s status on the platform”.

Following rape and sexual assault allegations being made against Brand, online content platforms that host his content including YouTube and podcasting company Acast said that he will not make money from advertisements on their sites and apps.

Culture, Media and Sport Committee chairwoman Dame Caroline Dinenage has written to other video hosting sites and social media outlets on Wednesday to ask whether Brand can make “profit from his content” on their platforms.

These include X, where the presenter has 11.2 million followers on the site formerly known as Twitter, right-wing video platform Rumble where has 1.4 million followers, and Instagram which has 3.8 million followers and is run by Meta.

UK Parliament portraits
Dame Caroline Dinenage has written to several social media platforms about Russell Brand (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Dame Caroline also pointed to a response by Mr Musk following Brand posting a video on Friday denying the allegations and the comedian and actor saying he has been “promiscuous” but that all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

In the communication to X chief executive Linda Yaccarino, Dame Caroline said: “We would be grateful if you could confirm whether Mr Brand monetises his content and, if so, we would like to know whether X intends to join YouTube in suspending Mr Brand’s ability to earn money on the platform.

“Given Elon Musk’s response to Mr Brand’s tweet regarding the allegations, where he wrote ‘Of course. They don’t like competition’, we are also keen to understand whether Mr Musk has personally intervened in any decisions on Mr Brand’s status on the platform.

“We would also like to know what X is doing to ensure that creators are not able to use the platform to undermine the welfare of victims of inappropriate and potentially illegal behaviour.”

A similar query to video-based social media site TikTok on whether Brand, who has 2.3 million followers on the app, can monetise content was responded to by the platform.

Theo Bertram, vice president of public policy Europe at TikTok, said his company is “committed to providing a space that embraces gender equity, supports healthy relationships, and respects intimate privacy” and bans accounts from people who have been found to have committed serious offences.

He added that Brand had never been part of its content creator monetisation programme, called the TikTok Creator Fund.

Mr Bertram also said: “As with all content on our platform, we continue to keep Mr Brand’s content under review and will remain vigilant in this regard.”

Long-form video
Video-based social media site TikTok responded to the MPs amid the allegations about Russell Brand (Yui Mok/PA)

Brand has faced claims of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC and Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Both the BBC and Channel 4 have launched investigations into Brand’s time working on their programmes and have removed content featuring him from their platforms.

On Tuesday, Acast said it had turned off advertisements on Russell Brand’s Under The Skin podcast and Brand’s YouTube account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, was announced to have been suspended from YouTube’s Partner account.

Brand was posting regularly to his Rumble and YouTube accounts, where he potentially earns thousands each month from these videos, and often taps into conspiracy theories and anti-establishment narratives, at 5pm BST weekdays but he has not since Friday.

Other potential revenue streams include a merchandise store, where a message on Brand’s website note that profits from both the store and festival will go to the Stay Free Foundation, although the webpage says it is currently under review.

The Metropolitan Police said they had received a report of an alleged sexual assault in the wake of media allegations about the comedian and actor.

Meta, X and Rumble have been contacted for a response.