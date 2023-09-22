Russell Brand thanks ‘questioning’ supporters following week of sex allegations By Press Association September 22 2023, 10.17pm Share Russell Brand thanks ‘questioning’ supporters following week of sex allegations Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/entertainment/tv-film/6182123/russell-brand-thanks-questioning-supporters-following-week-of-sex-allegations/ Copy Link Russell Brand has denied the allegations (James Manning/PA) Russell Brand has thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him. The 48-year-old has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches. In the three-minute clip, posted on Rumble and also shared on X, Brand said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”. He said: “I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with.”