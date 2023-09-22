Russell Brand thanks ‘questioning’ supporters following week of sex allegations

Russell Brand has thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.

The 48-year-old has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

In the three-minute clip, posted on Rumble and also shared on X, Brand said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”.

He said: “I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with.”