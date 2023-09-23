Actor Nigel Harman storms Strictly leaderboard in first live show of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Actor Nigel Harman storms Strictly leaderboard in first live show of 2023

By Press Association
EastEnders star Nigel Harman has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after closing out the first live show of 2023 with a dramatic paso doble. (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Actor Nigel Harman has topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after closing out the first live show of 2023 with a dramatic paso doble.

Dressed as a circus ringmaster, the former EastEnders star finished his fierce routine to Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana by swirling a cape, landing him an impressive score of 32.

Harman, 50, and his professional partner Katya Jones were among the 15 pairings who took to the dancefloor for the first time on Saturday evening.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Judge Craig Revel Horwood praised it as “the dance of the night” while head judge Shirley Ballas hailed him as “the one to beat”.

Anton Du Beke noted how challenging it is to wait until the end of the show to perform as he said Harman “stole the night”.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Bad Education’s Layton Williams, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington and former Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach all came in joint second with a score of 29.

Brazier glided his way to the high score with his partner Dianne Buswell with their foxtrot to All About You by McFly.

After their routine, which saw them rolling on the ground and delivering quick footwork, Ballas said the actor’s energy was “absolutely endearing”.

Leach impressed the judges with her electric jive to Can’t Tame Her by Zara Larsson alongside her partner Vito Coppola, opening the routine by dramatically swinging her ponytail.

Revel Horwood said she was an “incredible dancer”, noting how “sharp” and “precise” the routine was.

Meanwhile, Williams and Nikita Kuzmin delivered a sensual samba to Touch by Little Mix.

The series’ only same-sex couple wore black sparkly outfits for their dramatic routine which Du Beke described as “magnificent”, although he told Williams to practise his footwork.

Abbington and Giovanni Pernice delivered a graceful Viennese waltz to Pointless by Lewis Capaldi, with Ballas praising their “beautiful chemistry”.

Veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon, 78, showed off her famous flexibility during her dramatic cha cha by ending the routine to Get The Party Started by Dame Shirley Bassey with an impressive high kick, landing her a score of 28.

Revel Horwood described the routine with her partner Kai Widdrington as “jaw-dropping”.

Former tennis player Annabel Croft also scored 28 points with her cha cha performance to Uptown Girl by Billy Joel.

Her routine with dancer Johannes Radebe harked back to her tennis roots as they wore all-white outfits and ended the routine by lifting a trophy.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her partner Carlos Gu secured a score of 23 with their dramatic tango to Prisoner by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa.

Comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer’s quickstep and Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and his partner Lauren Oakley’s cha cha both secured 22 points.

Revel Horwood admitted he would not be able to watch Guru-Murthy present the news again without imagining him shimmying on the dancefloor, adding: “I thought you did a great job.”

Paralympian Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal scored 21 points for their elegant quickstep, with Ballas praising his frame.

Reality star Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima and Waterloo Road’s Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk both received 19 points for their lively cha cha performances.

Radio presenter Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez took home a score of 18 for their elegant waltz while former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis and his partner Nancy Xu placed last with a score of 16 for their tango to Don’t You Want Me by the Human League.

Revel Horwood noted that it seemed like Dennis’s feet were “stuck to the floor with Velcro”, but added that he “gave it a good go and that’s what it’s all about”.

Saturday’s live show opened with a dramatic performance by the professional dancers set to Everybody Wants To Rule The World by Tears For Fears.

The routine opened with a number of the dancers performing at a scenic, coastal viewpoint before the scene moved to the Strictly dancefloor, where the rest of the professionals joined the performance.

Strictly Come Dancing was live on Saturday from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.