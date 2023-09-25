Nigel Harman ‘trying not to worry’ about topping Strictly leaderboard again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Nigel Harman ‘trying not to worry’ about topping Strictly leaderboard again

By Press Association
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones attending the Inside Soap Awards at Salsa Temple in London (Ian West/PA)
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones attending the Inside Soap Awards at Salsa Temple in London (Ian West/PA)

Nigel Harman said that he is “trying not to worry” about topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard next week after he and dance partner Katya Jones received top points during the series’ first episode.

The 21st series of the show returned to screens on Saturday and Harman, 50, and Jones placed first with 32 points from the judges.

Harman spoke about his Strictly dance at the Inside Soap Awards, where he won an award for best drama star in his role as Dr Max Christie in Casualty.

Inside Soap Awards 2023 – London
Nigel Harman after winning the Best Drama Star award for his role as Max Cristie in Casualty at the Inside Soap Awards held at Salsa Temple in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the PA news agency about whether he is worried if he will be able to top the leaderboard again next week, the actor said: “I’m trying not to worry about it. I’m just trying to go that’s okay, that’s happened and now we’ve got a new dance.

“But inevitably people will be going. ‘Well, okay you’re supposed to be really good at this’.

“So that makes me a bit nervous but I’m not gonna worry about it. I can only turn up. Something good will happen on Saturday or something not good will happen on Saturday.”

Speaking on his win at the Inside Soap Awards, held at Salsa Temple in Victoria Embankment on Monday, Harman said: “I did not expect it at all. I’ve only been on screen for about, just over six months.

“So, to be voted for by the public is lovely, and I’ve got history at the Inside Soap Awards, back in the day.

“I’ve won a few here so I’m quite touched if I’m being honest and it’s quite nice to be remembered.”

Other stars to have won at the Inside Soap Awards this year include EastEnders’s Danielle Harold for best actress in her role as Lola Pearce-Brown and Max Bowden for his role as Ben Mitchell, also in EastEnders.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens next Saturday at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.