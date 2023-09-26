British boxer Ricky Hatton is first celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British boxer Ricky Hatton is first celebrity confirmed for Dancing On Ice

By Press Association
Ricky Hatton was a world champion boxer (John Walton/PA)
Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton has been announced as the first contestant in the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

The 44-year-old, who officially retired from boxing in November 2012 before returning to the ring for an exhibition match last year, was unveiled as a participant during Tuesday’s episode of This Morning.

He said: “If I can hold my nerve in the boxing ring I should be able to hold my nerve in the ice rink.

“I like setting new challenges and keeping myself busy.”

Hatton is the first of 12 celebrities announced who will take on the challenge of skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

Last year, Hatton returned to the ring for the first time in almost a decade for an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera.

His 45-3 professional record was not affected by the bout, which had no scoring and no official winner declared.

Before that, Hatton fought in November 2012 when he lost to Vyacheslav Senchenko before announcing his retirement.

It is not yet known who will be presenting Dancing On Ice next year, after long-time host Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV in May after admitting to having a relationship with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had fronted the skating competition since its launch in 2006, alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

Willoughby returned to This Morning duties amid the furore of the Schofield affair, but it is not known if she will also return to host Dancing On Ice.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in 2024.