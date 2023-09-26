David Walliams starts legal case against Britain’s Got Talent production company

David Walliams is suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent at the High Court.

The case, which has been lodged against FremantleMedia under the comedian’s real name, David Edward Williams, is listed as dealing with data protection.

No further details have been disclosed. FremantleMedia declined to comment.

The 52-year-old, who had appeared as a judge on the ITV talent programme since 2012, did not return for the show’s latest series earlier this year.

Walliams was replaced by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli, who joined the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

This followed the Little Britain star apologising for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming for the popular show in January 2020.

The remarks, made at the London Palladium, first came to light in November 2022 after a transcript was leaked to the Guardian.

The publication reported that a spokesperson for Thames TV, part of FremantleMedia, had said that though the production company regarded Walliams’ comments as private, his language was “inappropriate”.

Walliams’ representatives have been approached for comment.