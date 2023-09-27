Laurence Fox: From screen actor to founder of the Reclaim Party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laurence Fox: From screen actor to founder of the Reclaim Party

By Press Association
Laurence Fox says his acting career has been ‘cancelled’ (PA)
Laurence Fox says his acting career has been ‘cancelled’ (PA)

Actor Laurence Fox rose to fame through various acting roles and is most well-known for portraying DS James Hathaway in the long-running TV series Lewis, which came to an end in 2015.

The actor, 45, has credits in films that include the 2001 production of Gosford Park, the 2007 TV movie A Room With A View and the recent 2022 film My Son Hunter, in which he plays the lead role of Hunter, the son of American president Joe Biden.

Born into an acting dynasty, Fox is related to a slew of famous thespians, including his cousin Freddie Fox, who starred in the 2011 film The Three Musketeers and Netflix series The Crown, playing former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s son Mark.

Sister to Freddie and cousin to Laurence is Emilia Fox, known for her role as Dr Nikki Alexander in BBC TV series Silent Witness.

Laurence Fox and Billie Piper
Laurence Fox and Billie Piper were once married (Ian West/PA)

The trio are grandchildren to actor and theatrical agent Robin Fox whose son James is father to Laurence and has starred in Downton Abbey, Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders and New Tricks, among other TV series.

Fox married fellow thespian and Doctor Who star Billie Piper in 2007 and the pair split in 2016. They share two sons together, Winston and Eugene.

Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox is leader of the Reclaim Party (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In 2020, Fox appeared on BBC Question Time and was involved in a debate over Meghan Markle, white male privilege and racism which led to the actor saying he would take a break from social media.

Following his appearance, the actor founded political party the Reclaim Party in October 2020, and the website says he did so after his appearance led to him being “cancelled” from a 22-year-old acting career.

After he set up the Reclaim Party, Fox unsuccessfully stood for London mayor during the mayoral election of 2021.

His manifesto included promises to deliver “free travel on the Tubes and buses for six months” and “tough New York style community policing to target petty crime”.

According to the Reclaim Party website, the party exists “for patriotism and believes hard work should be rewarded.”

Reclaim is strongly associated with the “culture wars” and Fox has previously expressed scepticism about the Covid vaccine and opposed lockdowns during the pandemic.

GB News recently announced that it has suspended Fox whilst it looked into comments that he had made on Dan Wootton’s show about a female journalist called Ava Evans.

Fox is a presenter on GB News and according to the broadcaster’s website he “tackles the issues of the day” with a “unique and outgoing style”.