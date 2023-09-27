GB News must not be cancelled in wake of Laurence Fox comments – presenter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GB News must not be cancelled in wake of Laurence Fox comments – presenter

By Press Association

GB News has learned a “hard lesson” after “offensive” comments were made on-air by Laurence Fox – but the channel must not be cancelled, a presenter has said.

Dan Wootton and Fox have both been suspended after the former laughed in response to the widely criticised remarks by the actor-turned-politician, who asked about Ava Evans: “Who would want to shag that?”

Covering the 9pm slot on GB News on Wednesday evening, Mark Dolan condemned Fox’s “offensive comments” about Ms Evans.

He said: “Whether Laurence should stay on air is not my decision and Dan’s absence tonight is also beyond my control.

“There is an investigation ongoing, but the comments made by Laurence in my view were sexist, misogynistic and, unusually, in the frenzied climate of the so-called culture wars, have been condemned across the political spectrum from left and right.”

But he went on to warn that GB News must not be cancelled in the wake of Fox’s comments.

“Where possible, we seek to play the ball, not the man, or in this case, the woman,” Dolan said.

“We don’t always achieve that.

“Unfortunately, this awful episode plays into the hands of our critics, the people who would love to see the back of GB news, that mustn’t happen.”

The presenter said the channel is “rewriting the rulebook” on current affairs broadcasting and garnering a “fast growing and incredibly loyal audience”.

“Whilst we’re here for the many people in this country, who feel they do not have a voice, the truth is, we’re here for everyone,” he continued.

“People are coming to us in their numbers across all political colours, because they want a different angle, a different approach and they want debate. They want a diversity of opinion and they want it done with wit and wisdom.

“Fiery and good humoured, but respectful and fair too, that is the GB News way.

“We didn’t have that last night. In the end, a hard lesson has been learned.

“We have freedom of speech, but not freedom from the fallout.”