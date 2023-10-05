David Beckham shares thoughts on Taylor Swift relationship rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Beckham shares thoughts on Taylor Swift relationship rumours

By Press Association
David Beckham arrives for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)
David Beckham arrives for the premiere of Netflix's documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

British football star David Beckham has said Taylor Swift “deserves to be happy” as he discussed the relationship rumours between the US pop singer and American football player Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero singer-songwriter has made headlines recently after she was spotted in the stands at NFL games to support the Kansas City Chiefs, sparking rumours of a new romance with the team’s tight end Kelce.

Former England captain Beckham, 48, has experienced similar attention throughout his relationship with Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, 49, who he married in 1999 and shares four children with.

Victoria and David Beckham arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet for the London premiere of his new documentary series, Beckham said: “I know there’s a lot of noise around around Taylor at the moment… Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person and she deserves to be happy.

“And whatever she does, and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy that’s the most important thing.

“It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now for 26 years, almost three decades.”

He continued: “We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other. We respect each other and we love our kids.

“You have to work hard at these things and yes, we’ve been together for a long time.”

The couple had their first child Brooklyn in March 1999 and are also parents to Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

The new Netflix series, titled Beckham, follows the former midfielder’s rise to football stardom through interviews from Posh and Becks and other famous faces.

The docuseries will also see him discuss a period of depression he went through in the late 1990s after being sent off in the 1998 World Cup.

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz arrive for the premiere of Netflix’s documentary series Beckham at the Curzon Mayfair in London (Ian West/PA)

Beckham became a target for abuse when he received a red card in the game against Argentina.

Reflecting on opening up about these difficult moments, Beckham said on the red carpet: “I wanted to do it right. I’m never going to do a live documentary again.”

He also said that making the documentary was part of his process of healing from these challenge moments.

“I never really sat down and talked about it in such detail. Obviously my family and friends knew what I went through personally and professionally,” he explained.

“But sitting down and going through it in detail or looking at the archive and looking at stuff that I’d properly never seen before, that was quite difficult.

“And then realising how difficult it was at the time, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“So it was a really difficult time, but I suppose this is all part of the healing process.”