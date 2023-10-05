8,000-plus complaints over Laurence Fox comments on Dan Wootton show – Ofcom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8,000-plus complaints over Laurence Fox comments on Dan Wootton show – Ofcom

By Press Association
Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)
Dan Wootton (Gemma Gravett/GB News/PA)

The Dan Wootton Tonight episode broadcast on GB News in which Laurence Fox made on-air comments about female journalist Ava Evans has received more than 8,000 complaints, Ofcom said.

Actor-turned-politician Fox has undergone a disciplinary hearing with the channel after he made a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ms Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”.

Fox and presenter Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by GB News amid an internal investigation and a probe by Ofcom which had received 7,300 complaints over the episode last week.

Laurence Fox
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

On Wednesday, the media watchdog said it has received a total of 8,846 complaints about the episode of Wootton’s show on September 26.

It comes after GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos said he was “appalled” by the remarks, adding that they were not in keeping with the values of the channel.

Since the broadcast, MailOnline announced it had terminated its contract with Wootton, who was a columnist for the site.