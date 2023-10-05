Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson sacked by GB News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson sacked by GB News

By Press Association
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Laurence Fox has been dismissed from GB News following comments he made on-air about a female journalist.

The actor-turned-politician made a series of personal remarks about political correspondent Ava Evans, including asking “who would want to shag that?”, on the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on September 26.

Fox and presenter Wootton, who have both since apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast.

On Wednesday, GB News confirmed Fox had been sacked, while an internal investigation into 40-year-old Wootton is continuing.

Calvin Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, has also been dismissed after sharing support for Wootton online.

A statement from the broadcaster said: “Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.

“The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

Fox has hosted his own weekly GB News show since November 2022 but was appearing as a guest on Dan Wootton Tonight when he made the comments.

It comes after the 45-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez (ultra low emission zone) cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

Laurence Fox
Laurence Fox was arrested (Ian West/PA)

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police said the suspect was arrested in Stockwell and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

Last week, 37-year-old Robinson revealed he had also been suspended from GB News after he stood in solidarity with Wootton online, adding that GB News will be on “borrowed time” if it does not stand by Wootton.

UK media watchdog Ofcom has received a total of 8,846 complaints about Fox’s remarks.

Since the broadcast, MailOnline has terminated its contract with Wootton, who was a columnist for the site.

GB News boss Angelos Frangopoulos previously said he was “appalled” by the remarks, adding that they were not in keeping with the values of the channel.