Strictly Come Dancing professionals ‘bring Barbie to the ballroom’ in movie week

By Press Association
Gorka Marquez will star as Ken (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Gorka Marquez will star as Ken (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Gorka Marquez will play Ken from the hit film Barbie in a professional performance during the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday.

In the spirit of movie week, Marquez channelled Hollywood star Ryan Gosling in the I’m Just Ken music scene of the 2023 comedy, sporting a white fluffy jacket, a bare chest, black sunglasses and bandana with the classic blonde hairdo.

In a video posted to social media, the professional dancer, 33, is seen attempting to mime the lyrics to the song, surrounded by his fellow Strictly professionals playing different Ken dolls from the film.

The recognisable outfits include dancer Vito Coppola sporting the multi-coloured roller-skating kit, while Graziano Di Prima and Neil Jones were in sparkly disco outfits.

The official Strictly Instagram said: “Movie Week is right around the corner and we can’t get Kenough of it.

“This Sunday’s Results show sees our Pros bring Barbie to the Ballroom #Strictly.”

Commenting on the post, Marquez wrote: “When you don’t know the lyrics,” with laughing faces.

Professional dancer Amy Dowden, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer, said: “This number is amazing! LOVE IT,” while Coppola wrote: “All of us pretending to know the lyrics.”

Similarly, Marquez’s celebrity partner Nikita Kanda said: “Omg looking exactly like Ken in the film,” while Diane Buswell said she was “obsessed” with the outfits and video.