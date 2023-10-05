First look at Succession’s Brian Cox playing villain in Bond-themed reality show

Scottish actor Brain Cox stars as The Controller in the first trailer for Prime Video series 007: Road To A Million.

The new adventure series, from the producers of the James Bond film franchise, will see nine pairs of ordinary people endure a test of intelligence and heroism to win £1 million.

At the helm of the show will be on-screen mastermind Cox, monitoring each pair’s quest and dictating where they go, what challenges they face and setting their questions, Prime Video said.

The Succession star has hidden 10 questions around the world with each question worth more money. If answered correctly contestants will bank the cash but their journey is over if they are wrong.

However, they must first face Bond-inspired challenges pushing their “physical strength and mental reserves to the limit”.

In the trailer, set to the James Bond theme music, Cox says: “I’ve put real people into a James Bond adventure, to win £1 million. The only thing standing in their way, is me.”

Brian Cox as The Controller in 007’s Road To A Million (Prime Video/PA)

The teaser, released on James Bond Day, also provides a glimpse into the different terrains including the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the streets of Venice and the Swiss Alps.

Known for portraying fiery media mogul Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, Cox will now take on the role of an enigmatic and mysterious character responsible for the fate of the contestants.

The Controller was previously described as incredibly wealthy, “villainous and cultured” and a man who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome”.

007: Road To A Million will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on November 10.