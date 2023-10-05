First look at Succession’s Brian Cox playing villain in Bond-themed reality show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Succession’s Brian Cox playing villain in Bond-themed reality show

By Press Association
Brian Cox is The Controller in 007’s Road To A Million, a James Bond-themed reality show (Prime Video/PA)
Scottish actor Brain Cox stars as The Controller in the first trailer for Prime Video series 007: Road To A Million.

The new adventure series, from the producers of the James Bond film franchise, will see nine pairs of ordinary people endure a test of intelligence and heroism to win £1 million.

At the helm of the show will be on-screen mastermind Cox, monitoring each pair’s quest and dictating where they go, what challenges they face and setting their questions, Prime Video said.

The Succession star has hidden 10 questions around the world with each question worth more money. If answered correctly contestants will bank the cash but their journey is over if they are wrong.

However, they must first face Bond-inspired challenges pushing their “physical strength and mental reserves to the limit”.

In the trailer, set to the James Bond theme music, Cox says: “I’ve put real people into a James Bond adventure, to win £1 million. The only thing standing in their way, is me.”

Brian Cox as The Controller in 007’s Road To A Million
The teaser, released on James Bond Day, also provides a glimpse into the different terrains including the Scottish Highlands, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the streets of Venice and the Swiss Alps.

Known for portraying fiery media mogul Logan Roy in HBO series Succession, Cox will now take on the role of an enigmatic and mysterious character responsible for the fate of the contestants.

The Controller was previously described as incredibly wealthy, “villainous and cultured” and a man who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome”.

007: Road To A Million will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories on November 10.