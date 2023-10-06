Man, 36, remanded over alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 36, remanded over alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby

By Press Association
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A shopping centre security officer has been remanded in custody over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb is charged with soliciting a man named David Nelson to commit murder, and incitement to commit kidnap between October 2 and 5 in Harlow, Essex.

The charges indicate the defendant is accused of planning to assemble a “kidnap and restraint kit” and encouraging a third party to travel to the UK to carry out the alleged offences.

Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb was charged in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap and murder presenter Holly Willoughby (Yui Mok/PA)

The 36-year-old appeared in the dock at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in a green T-shirt with the slogan “Aged to Perfection” on Friday, where he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and where he worked.

The court heard Plumb is alleged to have conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.

The other man was due to arrive in the UK next week from the US, the court heard.

Bosses at the ITV show were alerted to the alleged plot on Thursday morning and the presenter decided to pull out shortly before she was due to go on air, the Sun newspaper reported.

ITV are also providing round-the-clock security and support for Willoughby, alongside the police, the PA news agency understands.

Willoughby’s ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly addressed the story on Friday’s episode of her programme Lorraine, saying it was “very, very upsetting”.

She added: “Of course we are sending Holly all of our love and best wishes, that is a terrible thing to be having to go through for her and her family.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also addressed the case as he appeared on This Morning on Friday, saying: “Before we get going, I’m so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly.

“I just wanted to send my best to her and her family, and to all of you.”

A spokesperson for ITV said: “This news has come as a huge shock to everyone at This Morning and ITV. We are providing all of the support we can to Holly and her family at this incredibly distressing time.”

Plumb, from Harlow, was remanded into custody by District Judge Caroline Jackson until a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 3.