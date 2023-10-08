Second celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after ‘mistakes’ in dance-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Second celebrity leaves Strictly Come Dancing after ‘mistakes’ in dance-off

By Press Association
Judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)
Judges (left to right) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Nikita Kanda has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after making “a few mistakes” in the dreaded dance-off against Zara McDermott.

The BBC Asian Network presenter said she did not want to leave and felt she had let her professional partner Gorka Marquez down before describing him as “the biggest support”.

The 28-year-old faced elimination for the second consecutive week on the BBC show after scoring 21 with her movie week jive, channelling 90s film Clueless.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez have been eliminated from Strictly (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

She faced Love Island star McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima who had scored 25 for their Puss In Boots paso doble on Saturday night.

Both couples performed their routines again in a bid to impress the judges, however 26-year-old McDermott was saved by all four judges.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said Kanda made “a few mistakes that were quite visible” while Anton Du Beke agreed “there were a couple of small mistakes”.

Kanda told co-host Tess Daly: “I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful.”

Marquez added: “I am beyond proud of her, for someone that doesn’t have any dance experience or performance experience to come on this show and dance in front of millions of people – for three weeks, I think it’s incredible.

“You should be very proud of yourself, you have never let me down and I am very proud of you.

“This show is going to teach you so many things about yourself that you can take with you, and I take incredible memories.

“I’ve never laughed so much in three weeks than I did with you!”

During the results show, Marquez played Ken from the hit film Barbie in a professional performance, channelling Hollywood star Ryan Gosling from the 2023 comedy, while US singer Madison Beer performed.

The remaining 13 couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns at 6.30pm on Saturday.