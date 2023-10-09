Matt Forde says he is ‘overwhelmed’ by support after revealing tumour diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Forde says he is ‘overwhelmed’ by support after revealing tumour diagnosis

By Press Association
Matt Forde (Ian West/PA)
Comedian Matt Forde has said he has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support after he revealed he has a spine tumour.

The Absolute Radio host, 40, said in a social media post on Monday that he will be undergoing surgery to treat the tumour.

Forde also advised others to get checked any issues check out by a doctor in the hope of catching anything early.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “Some personal news. I’ve had awful sciatica lately. It’s caused by a spine tumour.”

Forde, who hosts Rock ‘N’ Roll Football on Absolute Radio, added: “I need surgery so I’ll be off for a bit. I’ll record some shows to cover the gap (subscribe wherever you get your podcasts).

“I’ll be fine. In the words of Steve Cooper, I’ll trust the process.”

Famous faces were among those to offer their best wishes to Forde including Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard who wrote: “Matt I’m so sorry to hear that – good luck with the treatment and will look forward to hearing your dulcet squeaks and yelps back on the air waves in no time. Sending tons of positive vibes.”

UKTV Live photocall – London
Matt Forde (Ian West/PA)

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “Get well Matt – sounds painful, but hopefully that will soon all be over x” while broadcaster Emily Maitlis added: “Wishing you very warmest thoughts Matt. Xx”

Forde later thanked all those who had sent him support, saying: “I’m overwhelmed by all your messages. Thank you so much.”

The presenter admitted that he felt “a bit young” to be given the diagnosis but hoped his age would help his recovery.

He added: “I know the hardest stuff is still to come but my advice so far is: if you have something wrong, go to the doctor. Catch it early.”

Forde previously featured on BBC Radio 6 show’s hosted by comedians Russell Howard and Jon Richardson and fronted a political satire show on Dave titled Unspun with Matt Forde.

He is also an impressionist on satirical puppet show Spitting Image, having voiced political leaders including Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

The comedian also co-hosts the podcast British Scandal with Alice Levine, Down The Dog with Jon Richardson and The Political Party.