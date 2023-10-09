Matt Forde says he is ‘overwhelmed’ by support after revealing tumour diagnosis

Comedian Matt Forde has said he has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support after he revealed he has a spine tumour.

The Absolute Radio host, 40, said in a social media post on Monday that he will be undergoing surgery to treat the tumour.

Forde also advised others to get checked any issues check out by a doctor in the hope of catching anything early.

Some personal news. I’ve had awful sciatica lately. It’s caused by a spine tumour. I need surgery so I’ll be off for a bit. I’ll record some shows to cover the gap (subscribe wherever you get your podcasts). I’ll be fine. In the words of Steve Cooper, I’ll trust the process. https://t.co/66hS5qyMJz — Matt Forde (@mattforde) October 9, 2023

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “Some personal news. I’ve had awful sciatica lately. It’s caused by a spine tumour.”

Forde, who hosts Rock ‘N’ Roll Football on Absolute Radio, added: “I need surgery so I’ll be off for a bit. I’ll record some shows to cover the gap (subscribe wherever you get your podcasts).

“I’ll be fine. In the words of Steve Cooper, I’ll trust the process.”

Famous faces were among those to offer their best wishes to Forde including Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard who wrote: “Matt I’m so sorry to hear that – good luck with the treatment and will look forward to hearing your dulcet squeaks and yelps back on the air waves in no time. Sending tons of positive vibes.”

Matt Forde (Ian West/PA)

Channel 4 news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy said: “Get well Matt – sounds painful, but hopefully that will soon all be over x” while broadcaster Emily Maitlis added: “Wishing you very warmest thoughts Matt. Xx”

Forde later thanked all those who had sent him support, saying: “I’m overwhelmed by all your messages. Thank you so much.”

The presenter admitted that he felt “a bit young” to be given the diagnosis but hoped his age would help his recovery.

He added: “I know the hardest stuff is still to come but my advice so far is: if you have something wrong, go to the doctor. Catch it early.”

Forde previously featured on BBC Radio 6 show’s hosted by comedians Russell Howard and Jon Richardson and fronted a political satire show on Dave titled Unspun with Matt Forde.

He is also an impressionist on satirical puppet show Spitting Image, having voiced political leaders including Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer.

The comedian also co-hosts the podcast British Scandal with Alice Levine, Down The Dog with Jon Richardson and The Political Party.