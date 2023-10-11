Acclaimed drama Aftersun leads nominations in Bafta Scotland awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Acclaimed drama Aftersun leads nominations in Bafta Scotland awards

By Press Association
Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal star in Aftersun (PA)
The critically acclaimed drama Aftersun has led nominations at this year’s Bafta Scotland awards, with documentary My Old School and the TV series Mayflies and Karen Pirie also in the running for awards.

Directed by Edinburgh-born Charlotte Wells, Aftersun was released in 2022 and starred Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, playing a father and daughter on a holiday to Turkey.

It has been nominated in five categories, including Feature Film.

Alan Cumming features in My Old School, which explores the story of schoolboy impostor Brian MacKinnon. This has been nominated in three categories.

Mayflies stars Martin Compston and Tony Curran, while ITV’s Karen Pirie series is based on Val McDermid’s crime novels.

Glasgow Film Festival
Alan Cumming features in My Old School (Lucinda Cameron/PA)

Edith Bowman will return to host the ceremony, which will be held at in Glasgow in November.

She said: “I am over the moon to be asked back to host this year’s Bafta Scotland Awards, it’s an honour to celebrate and shine a spotlight on brilliant Scottish talent, both behind and in front of the camera.

“An evening that always fills me with pride and has me skipping out the door completely inspired.”

Jude MacLaverty, director of Bafta Scotland said: “It’s a great source of pride to be able to bring our creative community together and celebrate another exceptional year in film and television.

“Our nominations this year reflect the incredible standard of work and creativity that is possible with support for, and investment in, the Scottish screen industries, and the individuals who are committed to telling stories that can reach and resonate globally.”