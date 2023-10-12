BBC and ITV investigated for suspected breaches of competition law

The BBC and ITV are among seven companies being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for suspected breaches of competition law when hiring freelance crew.

The CMA said it has opened a probe into suspected breaches in relation to “the purchase of freelance services and the employment of staff supporting the production, creation and/or broadcasting of television content in the UK, excluding sport content”.

It is also investigating production companies Hartswood Films, Hat Trick Productions, Red Planet Pictures, Sister Pictures and Tiger Aspect Productions.

ITV said it is ‘committed to complying with competition law’ and co-operating with the CMA’s inquiry (PA)

The CMA said it launched its investigation under section 25 of the Competition Act 1998 (CA98), which seeks to prevent the “prevention, restriction or distortion of competition” in Britain, adding it “believes it has reasonable grounds to suspect one or more breaches of competition law”.

A statement said: “The CMA has not reached a view as to whether there is sufficient evidence of an infringement of competition law for it to issue a statement of objections to any party or parties.

“Not all cases result in the CMA issuing a statement of objections and no assumption should be made at this stage that the CA98 has been infringed.”

ITV said: “ITV confirms that together with other organisations it has received a case initiation notice from the CMA.

“ITV is committed to complying with competition law and to co-operating with the CMA’s inquiries.

“ITV does not propose to comment further at this stage.”

The BBC, Hartswood Films, Sister Pictures, Hat Trick, Red Planet Pictures and Tiger Aspect have been contacted for comment.