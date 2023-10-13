Rylan Clark to host new dating series Hot Mess Summer

Rylan Clark is set to host a new dating reality series called Hot Mess Summer which will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Eight party-loving Britons will be challenged to spend the summer running a bar in one of Zante’s busiest party spots.

In the six-part series, the participants think they will be arriving for a summer of fun when they have actually been nominated by their friends, who are sick of their antics on a night out, to successfully run a bar at the height of holiday season where they will be tasked with mixing cocktails and cleaning toilets.

Rylan Clark will host the six-part series (Ian West/PA)

Speaking about the show, TV presenter Clark, 34, who first found fame as a contestant on reality singing show The X Factor, said: “Hot Mess Summer is going to be funny, entertaining, chaotic and everything you’d expect from a Zante bar.

“But our eight party lovers are hopefully going to take away real-life lessons as they go from being the party animal to having instrumental roles in running a successful bar.

“All I’ll say is that it’s not as easy as it sounds…”

Managing director of Naked (producers of the show), Tom O’Brien, added: “Hot Mess Summer is a wild, totally unfiltered, heart-warming summer success story, with an unforgettable cast and an epic rug-pull reveal.”

Clark presents BBC Radio 2 programme Rylan On Saturday and previously hosted TV programme Big Brother’s Bit On The Side on Channel 5.

The TV personality announced in April that he was stepping down from hosting duties for the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two.

Hot Mess Summer was produced by Fremantle label Naked which has also produced The Apprentice and Grand Designs and its new dating series will launch in 2024 exclusively to Prime members in the UK and Ireland.