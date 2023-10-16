Lewis Capaldi among nominees for Bafta favourite Scot on screen award

Singer Lewis Capaldi and actor Brian Cox are among the six stars who have been shortlisted for Bafta Scotland’s audience award.

The public can vote for their favourite screen stars in the Scotland Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen.

On Monday, Bafta Scotland, in partnership with Screen Scotland, revealed this year’s six finalists.

Capaldi was shortlisted for his documentary How I’m Feeling Now, while Cox was nominated for his performance in the Succession TV series.

Lauren Lyle has been nominated for her role in Karen Pirie (Credit: Ian West/PA)

Tony Curran made the shortlist for his turn in the two-part TV drama, Mayflies, as did Lauren Lyle for her role in crime series Karen Pirie.

Meryl Williams has been made a finalist for her role in The Traitors game show and Hamza Yassin, winner of last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, also made the cut.

The Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen is the only Bafta Scotland award the public can vote on.

The nominees were selected by an independent jury of Scottish media and culture experts.

The public can vote up until 5pm on Monday October 30 and the winner will be revealed at the Bafta Scotland awards ceremony in Glasgow on Sunday November 19.

Bafta Scotland director, Jude MacLaverty, said: “The six nominees announced today have captured the hearts and minds of viewing audiences over the past year.

“It is almost guaranteed that we have all discussed at least a couple (if not all) of these names on our socials and with our friends and work colleagues – they all created watercooler moments of brilliance and emotion.

“It’s now over to you, the public, to vote for your favourite Scot on Screen from this past year. Get voting.”