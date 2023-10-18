David Walliams says Britain’s Got Talent leak led to ‘suicidal thoughts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Walliams says Britain’s Got Talent leak led to ‘suicidal thoughts’

By Press Association
David Walliams is suing the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent at the High Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
David Walliams says he had suicidal thoughts after leaked remarks he made as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent were made public, according to a legal filing against the show’s production company.

Walliams, who was a judge on the ITV talent show between 2012 and 2022 is suing FremantleMedia for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

High Court documents released on Tuesday said Walliams is accusing the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

David Walliams was a judge on Britain’s Got Talent between 2012 and 2022 (Ian West/PA)

The TV star, real name David Edward Williams, left Britain’s Got Talent in 2022 after he apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during filming breaks in January 2020 at the London Palladium.

The remarks came to light in November 2022 after a transcript was leaked to the Guardian.

The court filing states the 52-year-old believes producers “retained transcripts… of everything he said” during his time on the show and claims the defendant, FremantleMedia, “must be the ultimate source of the transcripts” that were leaked.

According to the documents, Walliams and the other judges on the show would not usually remove their microphones until filming had ended for the day.

The comedian assumed he was only being recorded when contestants were on stage or during behind-the-scenes filming.

Walliams alleges private conversations, including him talking about his struggles with food addiction, his father’s death and his wife leaving him, could have been recorded by the production company.

Britain’s Got Talent Photocall – London
Anthony McPartlin, David Walliams Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Declan Donnelly attending a Britain’s Got Talent photocall (Ian West/PA)

The filing included details of a draft report by Dr Mark Collins, a retired consultant psychiatrist and practicing psychotherapist, who has treated Walliams.

It said the leak of the transcript had “a profound, severe and, at times, very worrying effect on (Walliams’s) mental health.”

He also said that Walliams “is plagued by uncontrollable negative thoughts”, including “active suicidal thoughts” and revealed he is “on heavier doses of medication than at any time during my being his consultant psychiatrist”.

Walliams also claims his earnings from television and other public appearances have been “very severely reduced” as a result of negative publicity surrounding the story.

FremantleMedia has been approached for comment.