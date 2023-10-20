Actress Haydn Gwynne dies aged 66

Actress Haydn Gwynne has died aged 66 following a recent cancer diagnosis, her representatives have confirmed.

She was best known for her roles in comedy series Drop The Dead Donkey and as Camilla in British sitcom The Windsors.

A statement from her representatives said: “It is with great sadness we are sharing with you that, following her recent diagnosis with cancer, the star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday October 20, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”