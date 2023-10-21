Layton Williams wows Strictly judges again with another record score

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Layton Williams wows Strictly judges again with another record score

By Press Association
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams wowed the judges (BBC/Guy Levy)
Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams wowed the judges (BBC/Guy Levy)

Actor Layton Williams has wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges once again, this time with a high-energy salsa featuring lifts.

The Bad Education star, 29, and professional Nikita Kuzmin received all-round praise from the judges as the live BBC One celebrity dance show aired on Saturday.

Head judge Shirley Ballas praised them for being on “the same page with the choreography” and their elegant dancing where “nothing ever looks ugly, untidy”.

Williams and Kuzmin received a total score of 39 points, which presenter Claudia Winkleman announced has not happened in week five for 13 years, for the dance to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz.

They had beaten this year’s Strictly record when achieving the highest score of the series so far with 37 points last week.

Praise was also heaped by the judges on Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and professional Vito Coppola for a dramatic, intense performance of a paso doble to Insomnia by Faithless.

Craig Revel Horwood said their “partnership is on fire” while judge Anton Du Beke called the dance a “moment where everything is just right”.

When the results were announced, Coppola was seen touching his teeth after Leach accidentally hit him in what appeared to be a moment of excitement.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Another high scorer on the night was TV presenter Angela Rippon who Revel Horwood claimed “put the rip in Rippon”.

Ballas also praised the 79-year-old’s sensuality and chemistry with Kai Widdrington after they danced the Argentine tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

However, other Strictly Come Dancing couples could face difficulties on Sunday if the combination of the public vote and scores from the judges lands them in the bottom.

Judge Motsi Mabuse told former tennis player Annabel Croft to “next week calm the nerves and get on with it” after her performance to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang with Johannes Radebe.

Revel Horwood praised the dance as “one of the chicest Charlestons we’ve seen” but also noted issues before the pair were awarded a total of 27 points.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones were praised for their foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, which Ballas said would not look out of place on a West End stage.