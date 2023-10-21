Layton Williams wows Strictly judges again with another record score

Actor Layton Williams has wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges once again, this time with a high-energy salsa featuring lifts.

The Bad Education star, 29, and professional Nikita Kuzmin received all-round praise from the judges as the live BBC One celebrity dance show aired on Saturday.

Head judge Shirley Ballas praised them for being on “the same page with the choreography” and their elegant dancing where “nothing ever looks ugly, untidy”.

Williams and Kuzmin received a total score of 39 points, which presenter Claudia Winkleman announced has not happened in week five for 13 years, for the dance to Quimbara by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz.

They had beaten this year’s Strictly record when achieving the highest score of the series so far with 37 points last week.

Praise was also heaped by the judges on Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and professional Vito Coppola for a dramatic, intense performance of a paso doble to Insomnia by Faithless.

Craig Revel Horwood said their “partnership is on fire” while judge Anton Du Beke called the dance a “moment where everything is just right”.

When the results were announced, Coppola was seen touching his teeth after Leach accidentally hit him in what appeared to be a moment of excitement.

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during their appearance on the live show on Saturday for BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/PA)

Another high scorer on the night was TV presenter Angela Rippon who Revel Horwood claimed “put the rip in Rippon”.

Ballas also praised the 79-year-old’s sensuality and chemistry with Kai Widdrington after they danced the Argentine tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

However, other Strictly Come Dancing couples could face difficulties on Sunday if the combination of the public vote and scores from the judges lands them in the bottom.

Judge Motsi Mabuse told former tennis player Annabel Croft to “next week calm the nerves and get on with it” after her performance to Ladies Night by Kool & The Gang with Johannes Radebe.

Revel Horwood praised the dance as “one of the chicest Charlestons we’ve seen” but also noted issues before the pair were awarded a total of 27 points.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones were praised for their foxtrot to I Just Want To Make Love To You by Etta James, which Ballas said would not look out of place on a West End stage.

However, Ballas did point to Harman’s nerves, saying: “You have to channel your mind… just imagine you’re in a practice hall” and judge Du Beke also criticised the footwork, saying Harman went a “bit wrong”.

Harman received support though from Harry Potter star David Bradley, who appeared in the audience to cheer his fellow actor, before getting a total score of 29 points from the judges.

Revel Horwood also criticised comedian Eddie Kadi for being a “little bit awkward and very turned in as well” during the samba to Calm Down by Rema ft. Selena Gomez with professional Karen Hauer.

He said: “The footwork was very sloppy… It also lacked flow… You know how to work the crowd so build (on) that, darling.”

Kadi received a total score of 24 points from the judges.

Angela Scanlon admitted that she was running at her partner Carlos Gu “like a tree I had to climb” during the live performance as Du Beke urged her to show “some softness”.

A total of 28 points by the judges was awarded for Scanlon’s light-hearted effort in an American smooth dance to Cherish by Madonna.

Elsewhere, host Tess Daly said Amanda Abbington, 49, will return to the ballroom next week “all being well” alongside her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Winkleman said “due to medical reasons” the Sherlock actress skipped this week’s show and said Strictly Come Dancing’s staff and cast “are all sending you so much love”.

Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One on Sunday.